Davienne



Real Name: Davienne Long

Height: 5’0″

Date of Birth: June 29, 1994

Hometown: Rutland, Massachusetts

Resides: North Brookfield, Massachusetts

Pro Debut: April 6, 2013

Trained By: New England Pro Wrestling Academy & Brian Fury

Finishing Move: End Your Life

Biography

– April 6, 2013, Davienne made her debut in a No Contest against MsChif on ROH TV.

– May 17th, Davienne challenged Barbie for the CW Women’s Title.

– July 27th, Davienne & Jimmy Preston defeated Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis at TRP Road to the Summer Showdown.

– August 17th, Davienne challenged Barbie for the CW Women’s Title.

– December 6th, Davienne & Scott Ashworth defeated Nikki Valentine & Robbie E at LPW Lucky Lottery.

– February 7, 2014, Davienne challenged Kasey Ray for the CW Women’s Title.

– May 24th, Davienne lost to Jessie Brooks in the first round of the Valkyrie International Joshi Grand Prix.

– September 6th, Davienne defeated Mistress Belmont for the NECW World Women’s Wrestling Title.

– September 26th, Davienne competed against Nikki Valentine in a Steel Cage for the vacant LPW Women’s Title.

– October 4th, Davienne lost the NECW World Women’s Wrestling Title to Mistress Belmont.

– November 1st, Davienne & Taeler Hendrix defeated Alexxis & Kaitlin Diemond at LPW Fall Frenzy 2.

– January 9, 2015, Davienne challenged Kasey Ray for the CW Women’s Title.

– February 28th, Davienne & Mistress Belmont defeated Alexxis & Nikki Valentine at LPW Hard Knox.

– April 11th, Davienne challenged Mistress Belmont for the NECW World Women’s Wrestling Title.

– August 15th, Davienne defeated Nikki Valentine for the LPW Women’s Title.

– November 15th, Davienne & Travis Gordon lost to Tessa Blanchard & Anthony Greene in the finals of the LPW Kings and Queens Tournament.

– December 11th, Davienne challenged Alexxis for the CW Women’s Title.

– February 27, 2016, Davienne defended the LPW Women’s Title against Alexxis.

– April 8th, Davienne defeated Alexxis for the CW Women’s Title.

– April 15th, Davienne retained the title against Ashley Vox.

– July 16th, Davienne defended the LPW Women’s Title against Maximum Mecca in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

– September 23rd, Davienne defended the CW Women’s Title against Alexxis Nevaeh.

– October 21st, Davienne retained the title against Alexxis in a No DQ.

– December 16th, Davienne defended the title against Veda Scott.

– February 8, 2017, Davienne retained the title against Delmi Exo.

– April 22nd, Davienne defended the LPW Women’s Title against Adira.

– April 28th, Davienne lost the CW Women’s Title to Ashley Vox.

– May 19th, Davienne competed in the CW Chaotic Countdown.

– June 17th, Davienne defended the LPW Women’s Title against Isana.

– September 10th, Davienne defeated Skylar for the PVP Women’s Title.

– October 14th, Davienne lost the LPW Women’s Title to Adira in a 4-Way.

– November 4th, Davienne challenged Nikki Adams for the WOW Women’s Title.

– November 22nd, Davienne lost the UFO Women’s Title to Widow Belmot.

– November 26th, Davienne lost to Jordynne Grace in the finals of the WWR Tournament for Tomorrow.

– January 27, 2018, Davienne lost to Jordynne Grace in the first round of the CWA Raven Black Memorial Tournament.

– January 28th, Davienne competed in the WWR Revolutionary Rumble.

– February 23rd, Davienne & Alisha Edwards defeated Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo at CW Road to Cold Fury.

– April 14th, Davienne lost the PVP Women’s Title to Skylar.

– May 19th, Davienne competed in a 4-Way for the NYWC Starlet Title.

– June 16th, Davienne competed in a 3-Way for the PVP Women’s Title.

– October 13th, Davienne competed in a 4-Way for the ECWA Women’s Title.

– December 1st, Davienne challenged Isaiah Wolf for the WOW No Limits Title.

– December 30th, Team Black and Blue (Davienne & Miranda Vionette) lost to The Bird and the Bee (Solo Darling & Willow Nightingale) in the first round of the WWR Tournament for Tomorrow ’18.

– January 18, 2019, Davienne lost in a 3-Way in the first round of the BCW Queen of the North Tournament.

– March 16th, Davienne competed in the first round 4-Way of the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup XV.

– May 5th, Davienne defeated Ariela Nyx at WMW Round 2.

– June 8th, Davienne lost the PVP Women’s Title to Mark Sterling.

– July 12th, Davienne defeated Leyla Hirsch at the CZW Lyle C. Williams Memorial Show.

– August 30th, Davienne & JT Dunn won a Tag Team Turmoil match at CW Summer Chaos ’19.

– September 7th, Davienne defeated Kris Statlander for the WSU Spirit Title.

– October 18th, Davienne defended the title against Ava Everett.

– November 3rd, Davienne lost to Saraya Knight at SHIMMER 117.

– November 24th, Davienne lost the PVP Women’s Title to Ariela Nyx.

– January 28, 2020, Davienne lost to Savannah Evans in the first round of the BCW Queen of the North 2 Tournament.

– February 7th, Davienne & JT Dunn defeated Killanova Inc. (Triplelicious & Royce Bishop) for the CW Tag Team Titles.

– March 15th, Davienne retained the WSU Spirit Title against Basic Becca.

– March 30th, Davienne challenged Anthony Greene for the Limitless Wrestling World Title.

– October 9th, Davienne lost to Allie Kat at SUP Swing of the Axe.

– October 11th, Davienne lost to Lacey Ryan on SHIMMER 118.

