Davienne
Real Name: Davienne Long
Height: 5’0″
Date of Birth: June 29, 1994
Hometown: Rutland, Massachusetts
Resides: North Brookfield, Massachusetts
Pro Debut: April 6, 2013
Trained By: New England Pro Wrestling Academy & Brian Fury
Finishing Move: End Your Life
Biography
– April 6, 2013, Davienne made her debut in a No Contest against MsChif on ROH TV.
– May 17th, Davienne challenged Barbie for the CW Women’s Title.
– July 27th, Davienne & Jimmy Preston defeated Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis at TRP Road to the Summer Showdown.
– August 17th, Davienne challenged Barbie for the CW Women’s Title.
– December 6th, Davienne & Scott Ashworth defeated Nikki Valentine & Robbie E at LPW Lucky Lottery.
– February 7, 2014, Davienne challenged Kasey Ray for the CW Women’s Title.
– May 24th, Davienne lost to Jessie Brooks in the first round of the Valkyrie International Joshi Grand Prix.
– September 6th, Davienne defeated Mistress Belmont for the NECW World Women’s Wrestling Title.
– September 26th, Davienne competed against Nikki Valentine in a Steel Cage for the vacant LPW Women’s Title.
– October 4th, Davienne lost the NECW World Women’s Wrestling Title to Mistress Belmont.
– November 1st, Davienne & Taeler Hendrix defeated Alexxis & Kaitlin Diemond at LPW Fall Frenzy 2.
– January 9, 2015, Davienne challenged Kasey Ray for the CW Women’s Title.
– February 28th, Davienne & Mistress Belmont defeated Alexxis & Nikki Valentine at LPW Hard Knox.
– April 11th, Davienne challenged Mistress Belmont for the NECW World Women’s Wrestling Title.
– August 15th, Davienne defeated Nikki Valentine for the LPW Women’s Title.
– November 15th, Davienne & Travis Gordon lost to Tessa Blanchard & Anthony Greene in the finals of the LPW Kings and Queens Tournament.
– December 11th, Davienne challenged Alexxis for the CW Women’s Title.
– February 27, 2016, Davienne defended the LPW Women’s Title against Alexxis.
– April 8th, Davienne defeated Alexxis for the CW Women’s Title.
– April 15th, Davienne retained the title against Ashley Vox.
– July 16th, Davienne defended the LPW Women’s Title against Maximum Mecca in a Falls Count Anywhere match.
– September 23rd, Davienne defended the CW Women’s Title against Alexxis Nevaeh.
– October 21st, Davienne retained the title against Alexxis in a No DQ.
– December 16th, Davienne defended the title against Veda Scott.
– February 8, 2017, Davienne retained the title against Delmi Exo.
– April 22nd, Davienne defended the LPW Women’s Title against Adira.
– April 28th, Davienne lost the CW Women’s Title to Ashley Vox.
– May 19th, Davienne competed in the CW Chaotic Countdown.
– June 17th, Davienne defended the LPW Women’s Title against Isana.
– September 10th, Davienne defeated Skylar for the PVP Women’s Title.
– October 14th, Davienne lost the LPW Women’s Title to Adira in a 4-Way.
– November 4th, Davienne challenged Nikki Adams for the WOW Women’s Title.
– November 22nd, Davienne lost the UFO Women’s Title to Widow Belmot.
– November 26th, Davienne lost to Jordynne Grace in the finals of the WWR Tournament for Tomorrow.
– January 27, 2018, Davienne lost to Jordynne Grace in the first round of the CWA Raven Black Memorial Tournament.
– January 28th, Davienne competed in the WWR Revolutionary Rumble.
– February 23rd, Davienne & Alisha Edwards defeated Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo at CW Road to Cold Fury.
– April 14th, Davienne lost the PVP Women’s Title to Skylar.
– May 19th, Davienne competed in a 4-Way for the NYWC Starlet Title.
– June 16th, Davienne competed in a 3-Way for the PVP Women’s Title.
– October 13th, Davienne competed in a 4-Way for the ECWA Women’s Title.
– December 1st, Davienne challenged Isaiah Wolf for the WOW No Limits Title.
– December 30th, Team Black and Blue (Davienne & Miranda Vionette) lost to The Bird and the Bee (Solo Darling & Willow Nightingale) in the first round of the WWR Tournament for Tomorrow ’18.
– January 18, 2019, Davienne lost in a 3-Way in the first round of the BCW Queen of the North Tournament.
– March 16th, Davienne competed in the first round 4-Way of the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup XV.
– May 5th, Davienne defeated Ariela Nyx at WMW Round 2.
– June 8th, Davienne lost the PVP Women’s Title to Mark Sterling.
– July 12th, Davienne defeated Leyla Hirsch at the CZW Lyle C. Williams Memorial Show.
– August 30th, Davienne & JT Dunn won a Tag Team Turmoil match at CW Summer Chaos ’19.
– September 7th, Davienne defeated Kris Statlander for the WSU Spirit Title.
– October 18th, Davienne defended the title against Ava Everett.
– November 3rd, Davienne lost to Saraya Knight at SHIMMER 117.
– November 24th, Davienne lost the PVP Women’s Title to Ariela Nyx.
– January 28, 2020, Davienne lost to Savannah Evans in the first round of the BCW Queen of the North 2 Tournament.
– February 7th, Davienne & JT Dunn defeated Killanova Inc. (Triplelicious & Royce Bishop) for the CW Tag Team Titles.
– March 15th, Davienne retained the WSU Spirit Title against Basic Becca.
– March 30th, Davienne challenged Anthony Greene for the Limitless Wrestling World Title.
– October 9th, Davienne lost to Allie Kat at SUP Swing of the Axe.
– October 11th, Davienne lost to Lacey Ryan on SHIMMER 118.