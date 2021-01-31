Alyx Sky
Real Name: Alexandra Mozeleski
Height: 5’5″
Weight: 150 lbs.
Date of Birth: March 7
Hometown: Detroit, Michigan
Pro Debut: December 2018
Trained By: PWR, HOT & Team 3D Academy
Finishing Move: Moonsault
Biography
– Sky is a former cheerleader. She has also competed in cross country, powerlifting, bodybuilding & snowboarding.
– Sky is nicknamed the Deaf Defying Alyx $ky. She has also used the ring names Alex Sky & Allie Catrina (WWE).
– February 16, 2019, Sky lost to Miss Hannah at DSW New Beginnings 3.
– March 8th, Sky lost to Joseline Navarro in the Semi-finals of the DPW Tournament of Roses.
– April 12th, Sky defeated Joseline Navarro at DPW Girl Power.
– April 26th, Sky competed in a 3-Way at Horror Slam Deathmatch Apocalypse.
– May 6th, Katrina lost to Lacey Evans on WWE RAW.
– June 11th, Sky lost to Heidi Katrina at Girl Fight Fall from Grace.
– December, Sky was a tryout at the WWE Performance Center
– January 5, 2020, Sky lost to Brandi Lauren at EVOLVE Do or Die 2.
– February 29th, Sky lost to Jessi Kamea at EVOLVE 145.
– March 1st, Sky defeated Vipress at EVOLVE 146.