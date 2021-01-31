1/31/21 ROH TV Report

– This week’s episode begins with the host Quinn McKay discussing the card for the night. She mentions how Joe Keys won a 4-Way Dojo Gauntlet to challenge Jonathan Gresham for the ROH Pure Title.

– Joe Keys cuts a promo on saying how’s he’s been signed to the Dojo since 2018 & nothing happened for him in this company until Gresham spoke up for him & others. He then mentions that he was trained before Gresham showed up & unfortunately his original trainer passed away a few months ago from leukemia. He speaks to Gresham by saying that you carry the burden of people coming after your two titles, well my hero won’t get to see me challenge you for the Pure Title. You’ve been where I am so you know my hunger. Gresham then mentions how he began his Ring of Honor career by losing to PCO & by getting brutally beat by Mark Briscoe but he didn’t give up. He then sort of disrespects Keys by saying he isn’t a true Pure wrestler but he did earn a title shot so he’ll see why he is the Foundation.

– Commentators for the night are Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman. Dak Draper is the guest commentator for the first match. Bobby Cruise is the ring announcer for the night.

***Match #1: Jonathan Gresham defended the ROH Pure Title against Joe Keys via submission with a hammerlock. Gresham used all three of his rope breaks in the matchup as Keys only used one. After the match Gresham raises the hand of Keys.

– Mike Bennett & Matt Taven are backstage talking about the injury Bennett recently sustained from the Righteous. Next up we see a promo from Danhausen & Brian Johnson on their rematch from Final Battle as a YouTube exclusive on February 3.

– Next up we see a promo from the Bouncers on how they feel about the OGK. Next up we see a promo from the OGK, Taven states how he feels that they shouldn’t be doing this match since Bennett has an ankle injury. Bennett then says that Vincent is banned from ringside so let’s go continue our reunion.

***Match #2: The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) defeated The Bouncers (Brawler Milonas & Beer City Bruiser). After the match the Bouncers try to have a beer with the OGK but then the Righteous show up on stage and mentions to the Bouncers how they (OGK) are living good and doing this and that but look where you are. We then see Beer City Bruiser smash a beer bottle over Matt Taven’s head while Milonas looks on shocked. Bruiser walks off…