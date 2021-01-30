WWE 205 Live hosts another match in the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic

The first-ever WWE NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic continued during tonight’s 205 Live episode on the WWE Network.

The final first round match of the tournament took place with Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart defeating Marina Shafir and Zoey Stark (fka Lacey Ryan), who was making her debut after signing last week. The finish saw Moon force Stark to tap out.

Blackheart and Moon will now face The Way (Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell in the semi-finals. That match will reportedly air on the February 10 NXT episode.

The finals of the Women’s Dusty Classic are reportedly airing at the NXT Takeover special on Sunday, February 14, which is Valentine’s Day.

The updated Women’s Dusty Classic bracket looks like this:

FIRST ROUND – LEFT SIDE

* The Way (Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell) defeated Gigi Dolin and Cora Jade

* Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon defeated Marina Shafir and Zoey Stark

FIRST ROUND – RIGHT SIDE

* Team Ninja (Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter) defeated Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm

* Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Aliyah and Jessi Kamea

QUARTERFINALS – AIRING FEBRUARY 10

* The Way vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon

QUARTERFINALS – AIRING FEBRUARY 3

* Team Ninja vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

FINALS – AT TAKEOVER ON FEBRUARY 14

* The Way or Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs. Team Ninja or Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

Below are a few shots from Friday’s match on WWE 205 Live, which was just the second women’s match in the history of the show, along with post-match video of the winners: