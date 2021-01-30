World Class Referee John Renesto Passes Away

John Renesto, who was a primary referee in World Class Championship Wrestling during the 1980s, has passed away. MLW owner Court Bauer took to Twitter to announce Renesto’s passing while sharing some thoughts on his work in WCCW.

“Wrestling lost a terrific referee in John Renesto, a staple of World Class Championship Wrestling. Many have relayed how John helped a lot or up and comers on the circuit. Family goes back 3 generations in the sport. Rest In Peace,” Bauer wrote.

As noted by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, in addition to Renesto’s role as a referee for the promotion, he was tasked with helping new talents adjust to the promotion and often drove them to each town until they had more familiarity with the territory.