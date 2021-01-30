The Bella Twins “definitely” coming out of retirement

Nikki and Brie Bella were on The Ellen DeGeneres Show yesterday, hosted by huge WWE fan Mario Lopez, and announced that they’re “definitely” coming out of retirement.

“When I heard about Dallas 2022, Hollywood 2023, I got chills,” Nikki told Lopez.”And I said, ‘Brie, we have never gone after the tag titles.’ They were made for us. There’s another run in the Bella Twins.”

Nikki last wrestled in 2018, losing to Ronda Rousey at a live event in Bologna, Italy during the WWE European tour while Brie also had her last match that same year teaming up with Nikki and Ronda Rousey to take on the Riott Squad at the Super Show-Down card in Australia.

In June of 2019, Nikki said that she retired from in-ring competition due to another herniated disc and a cyst in her brain while Brie wanted to have another baby. Eventually, both Nikki and Brie got pregnant at the same time. The duo were supposed to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year but the ceremony was postponed due to coronavirus.

