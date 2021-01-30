Reigns responds to Undertaker’s claim that the WWE product is soft

While speaking to Sports Illustrated, Universal Champion Roman Reigns was asked to give his thoughts on The Undertaker calling the current WWE product ‘soft’.

He said “I think it was just like a retired guy trying to sound gangster. To be honest, and this is gonna make some good headlines, but it would’ve been too easy. I feel like [John] Cena said it before. It’s a challenge to be PG. It’s more challenging what we do now. It’s the facts. That’s why the business is bigger. That’s why we have a bigger platform now.”

