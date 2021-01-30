Notes on Lio Rush, Robert Stone, and Drake Maverick

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that MLW middleweight champion Lio Rush left MTV’s Challenge: Double Agent for several reasons. One of which was that he wanted to go home and be with his pregnant wife. The show remains one of the highest-rated non-news shows on cable, regularly beating AEW, NXT and even the NBA.

– Robert Stone has expanded his brand to gyms, opening a new facility with his wife in Baldwin Park, Florida.

– Happy 38th Birthday to Drake Maverick.

