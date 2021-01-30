Nikki Bella’s social media accounts are valued at $126 million

Jan 30, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductee Nikki Bella is the most valuable female athlete on Social Media in 2020, according to a new study.

Nikki’s social media accounts are valued at $126 million!

The study also noted that WWE star Lana’s sponsorship with Fashion Nova was worth $1.2 million up to October of last year.

Speaking of Nikki, she has announced that she’ll get married to Artem Chigvintsev in November 2021.

