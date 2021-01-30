Jon Moxley attacks KENTA on NJPW Strong

Former AEW champion Jon Moxley made an appearance on last night’s NJPW Strong show and attacked KENTA, El Phantasmo, and Hikuleo after the six-man tag team main event match.

Moxley, who is the IWGP United States champion, was gunning for KENTA and told everyone that one of these days, he will be facing KENTA in Japan with the title on the line. KENTA is the number one contender for the IWGP U.S. title after winning the contract at the New Japan Cup USA tournament last year.

Jon Moxley has been champion for nearly 400 days but has not defended the title since February 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic hit, preventing him from traveling to Japan to fulfill his obligations. Instead of stripping him off the title, NJPW decided to stick with him and ride it out hoping that he would be able to do some travel this year.

NJPW Strong airs every Friday on the NJPW World streaming service and on FITE.TV.