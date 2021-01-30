Jim Ross Agrees with The Undertaker’s View of Modern Wrestlers

The Undertaker recently sparked controversy when he said that younger wrestlers “lack an edge to them” and that the current WWE product is “soft.”

Jim Ross was asked about this on the latest episode of his podcast.

“Because they’re trained differently,” Ross said. “They’re brought into the business differently, they’re not sitting in a car, they’re not making 25-40 bucks a night. It’s just a different ball game and Takers got a good point there. Today’s wrestling getting chopped unmercifully to where your blood is rushing to the surface and bruising is already in affect, probably wouldn’t happen in today’s world because the offending person wouldn’t stand for it.

“The COVID era of pro wrestling in a way has been a career extender for a lot of talents,” Ross noted. “They’re not on the road as much, they’re not traveling as much, they’ve got time to heel and focus on one major project. We always wanted the business to be better.

“You’re right about the business being better, could you imagine how much better it is right now than it was just a few years ago? Some of these things we were talking about [back in the day] weren’t as negative. Does that mean they shouldn’t have been changed? No, it just means it was more accepted in that era than some things are today.”