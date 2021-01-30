Bushwhackers Reunite and are Taking Bookings

A WWE classic team are back together, with the Bushwhackers officially reuniting for bookings. PWInsider reports that a press release was sent out on Friday announcing that Luke WIlliams and Butch Miller are back together and taking bookings. You can see the full press release below:

Ladies and Gentlemen, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for.

The Bushwhackers, also known as The Sheepherders and Los Pastores, are back together and stronger than ever.

For the first time in more than 6 years, the WWE Hall of Famers, Luke Williams and Butch Miller, considered by many experts as one of the best 5 tag teams of all time and top 3 influential tag team in the history of pro wrestling, are back together with a Once in a Lifetime opportunity.

The 35 time tag team champions are now available for bookings all around the world.

Just for this year, you will be able to book The Bushwhackers as a tag team for any wrestling or non wrestling related events, Meet & Greets, Virtual Meet & Greets, seminars, online seminars, wrestling seminars, promote your business or product, conventions, commercials, special appearances and any other activity.

To all the promoters worldwide, this is your moment and it’ll be available just for 2021.

Contact us at: ” bushwhackerbrand@pm.me ” and we will make sure you can have The Most Violent Tag Team in the history of Pro Wrestling in your show, or depending on the request,

The Good Fellas that will like everyone’s heads as a greet. Book them before it’s too late! This is your chance! Whoooah