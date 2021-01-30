1/29/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Friday Night Smackdown on FOX drew 2,227,000 viewers in the overnight numbers, down 55,000 viewers from last week’s overnight. Last week’s show ended up doing 2,383,000 viewers once the final numbers came in.

Smackdown started with 2,294,000 viewers in the first hour and then did 2,161,000 viewers in the second hour. It placed #1 among the 18-34 and 18-49 demographic with 0.3 and 0.6 ratings respectively and #2 in 25-54 with 0.75.

