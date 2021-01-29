Saint Laurent



Real Name: Jared St. Laurent

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 365 lbs.

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Florida

Pro Debut: May 3, 2003

Retired: August 5, 2015

Trained By: Duke Droise

Finishing Move: Mister Saint Laurent Driver

Biography

– Debuting in 2002, Mister Saint Laurent (aka Jared David) has worked for AWA World-1 South, D1PW, FIP, NWA Florida, Pro Wrestling RIOT, Ring of Honor, Southern Championship Wrestling, Vintage Wrestling, I Believe in Wrestling and more.

– June 6, 2004, Laurent defeated Vordell Walker for the SCW Florida Heavyweight Title.

– April 30, 2005, Laurent retained the title against Josh Rich.

– May 6th, Team Vision (Laurent & Chasyn Rance) lost to Amy Love & James Hendrix at NWA Florida 2005: A Wrestling Odyssey.

– June 4th, Laurent vacated the SCW Florida Heavyweight Title.

– October 14, 2006, Team Vision (Laurent & Larry Zbyszko) defeated Dagon Briggs, David Mercury, Aaron Epic & Jason Hexx to win the SCW Florida Tag Team Titles.

– December 2nd, Team Vision (Laurent & Chasyn Rance) defeated Scott Commodity & Nooie Lee at SCW Season’s Beatings.

– March 3, 2007, Team Vision (Laurent, Larry Zbyszko & Chasyn Rance) lost to Michael Cade & Violence Club (Jason Hexx & Aaron Epic) at SCW Counterpoint.

– March 24th, Laurent lost to Dagon Briggs at AWA World-1 South Southern Slaughter.

– April 14th, Laurent lost to Thomas Marr at AWA World-1 South Betrayal.

– May 19th, Team Vision lost the SCW Florida Tag Team Titles to Chris Nelson & Michael Cade.

– June 15th, Laurent defeated Daron Smyth at AWA World-1 South Shake, Rattle & Wrestle.

– July 13th, Laurent won the Rage in the Rage IX Weapons Battle Royal at the Jeff Peterson Memorial Cup ’07 – Day 1.

– October 27th, Laurent defeated Andrew Wolf at the D1PW One Year Anniversary Show.

– December 8th, Laurent defeated Demon Toro at D1PW Hardcore Holiday.

– April 18, 2008, Team Vision won the vacant AWA World Tag Team Titles.

– May 3rd, Laurent lost to TJ Mack at AWA World-1 South Southern Clash.

– May 24th, Team Vision (Laurent & Chasyn Rance) defeated Keith Blonde & Fantastic Dantastic at PWR Divide and Conquer.

– June 21st, Laurent lost the AWA Florida Heavyweight Title to Jon Davis.

– September 20th, Team Vision retained the AWA World Tag Team Titles in a Tables match against The Heartbreak Express (Phil Davis & Sean Davis).

– October 25th, Team Vision defended the titles against Bumz R’ Us (Mr. Milo Beasley & Ray Beez).

– January 9, 2010, Laurent defeated Maxwell Chicago at BELIEVE XIII.

– February 6th, Team Vision defended the AWA World Tag Team Titles agianst Zoe & Raymond Snow.

– March 6th, Laurent challenged Raymond Snow for the SCW Florida Heavyweight Title.

– April 3rd, Laurent defeated Insane Wayne at BELIEVE XVI.

– May 8th, Laurent & Becky Bayless lost to Santana G & Nooie Lee at BELIEVE XVII.

– May 22nd, Team Vision retained the AWA World Tag Team Titles against Bobby Fonta & Biff Slater.

– June 12th, Laurent & Becky Bayless lost to Sean Waltman & Santana at BELIEVE XVIII.

– October 2nd, Laurent defeated Brandon Scherer at BELIEVE XXI.

– December 17, 2011, Laurent defeated Bobby Adams at BELIEVE XXXVI.

– January 7, 2012, Laurent defeated Aiden Altair at BELIEVE XXXVII.

– April 7th, Laurent defeated Brandon Scherer at BELIEVE XL.

– June 2nd, Laurent lost his retirement match to Chico Adams. Upon retiring Team Vision would also vacate the AWA World Tag Team Titles.

– August 8, 2015, Laurent, Jonny Vandal & Bruce Santee defeated Ace Andrews, Josh Hess & Chico Adams at BELIEVE 105.

– Laurent is currently the Chief Operating Officer for Major League Wrestling.