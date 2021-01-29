Previews for WWE Icons episode on Yokozuna

Below is a First Look preview and the official trailer for the WWE Icons docuseries premiere episode, which will tell the story of WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna.

The one-hour WWE Network special will premiere this Sunday at 10am ET on-demand, and the “WWE Icons: Revisited” post-show will also be available at that time. The main episode will then replay on the WWE Network live stream after the Royal Rumble pay-per-view goes off the air, and the “Revisited” post-show will air right after that.