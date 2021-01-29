Paramount and WWE Studios movie Rumble pushed back to 2022 release

The movie Rumble, produced by Paramount Pictures and WWE Studios, has been delayed to 2022 according to a story on The Hollywood Reporter.

The film was set to open in theaters in the United States on May 14 of this year but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the studios decided to push back its release to February 18, 2022 for Presidents’ Day weekend. It was already pushed back following a Summer 2020 planned release.

The movie is set in a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes. Winnie seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching a loveable underdog monster into a wrestling champion. The film is directed by Hamish Grieve and produced by Mark Bakshi and Brad Booker.

The main cast voicing the film include Will Arnett, Terry Crews and Geraldine Viswanathan. In addition, WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns will be voicing characters in the film. Also featured will be Tony Danza, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Ben Schwartz and Michael Buffer. Susan Levison and Richard Lowell will serve as executive producers for WWE Studios. Reel FX and Walden Media are also producers on the film.