Natalya and Tamina to compete for #30 Royal Rumble spot on WWE Backstage

Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka has been announced for Saturday’s special edition of WWE Backstage on FS1.

The winner of the match will earn the #30 spot in Sunday’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

As noted, WWE previously announced that Saturday’s Backstage special will also feature the reveal of the #30 spot in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, and the reveal of the #1 and #2 spots for the Women’s Rumble.

Saturday’s Backstage special will air on FS1 at 8pm ET, and then replay midnight, and again on Royal Rumble Sunday at 5pm ET. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Paige and Renee Paquette (Renee Young) will be the hosts.

WWE Backstage aired from November 2019 through mid-March of this year after production was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. FOX Sports then announced in June that the show was no longer airing. A special post-SmackDown edition of the show was scheduled to air back on October 23, but it was nixed at the last minute and replaced with an airing of Talking Smack. Saturday’s show will be the first Backstage episode to air since last year.

Stay tuned for more on Saturday’s WWE Backstage special and Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.