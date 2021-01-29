Lana gives update on her injury

Lana revealed on Twitter this week that she’s still recovering from injuries suffered back in December.

Lana tweeted a link to her Bello Magazine shoot that was done in November, and revealed that she is still wearing a cast and ankle brace.

“I shot for Bello Magazine back in November before my injury. Not going to lie, it was nice to remember what it felt like to be out of sweats, a cast and an ankle brace. Can’t wait to come back,” she wrote.

Lana and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka were set to team to face then-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at WWE TLC last month, but WWE did an angle where Lana was pulled due to an attack by the former champions. That led to Charlotte Flair replacing Lana for the title win over Jax and Baszler. It was noted by WWE that Lana had previously suffered a MCL knee injury and a fracture on her elbow.

There’s no word yet on when Lana will be back in action. You can see her full tweet below: