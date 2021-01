Guru Raaj

Real Name: Laxmi Kant Rajpoot

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 209 lbs.

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Banda, India

Pro Debut: 2015

Trained By: Dilip Singh Rana

Finishing Move: Spinebuster

Biography

– Laxmi has a background in javelin throwing & taekwondo.

– Laxmi is a former CWE World Heavyweight Champion.

– January 24, 2020, Laxmi signed with the WWE.

– February 28th, Laxmi, Rinku Singh & Saurav Gurjar defeated Jake Atlas, Rocky & Mohammed Fahim at the NXT Largo Show.