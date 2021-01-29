Goldberg on the future of WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently spoke with Soundsphere Magazine to promote his match with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Goldberg was asked who he would like to see win the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on Sunday to challenge him at WrestleMania 37, if he defeats McIntyre for the title.

“Wow. That’s an interesting question. You know, I’m going to plead the 5th and just say I don’t care,” Goldberg said. “It doesn’t matter. I’ve got to get through Drew first. He’s the only one on my mind, I’m not looking past him for one second. He deserves the respect from a guy like me, he really does. I hope that I can conquer him, absolutely.

“Whoever the opponent is that wins the Rumble and gets to compete against the Champion at [WrestleMania], it’s going to be a wonderful fight whoever it is. I’ve got to kick Drew’s ass first.”

Goldberg also named the four Superstars he sees as the future of the company – WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor, Keith Lee, Ricochet, and McIntyre. He was asked if there are any younger talent he thinks will be “massive stars” of WWE’s future.

“I mean the usual suspects… Drew McIntyre, Keith Lee and Ricochet,” he responded. “I’ve always been a HUGE fan of Finn Bálor. I’d have to say those four are the future. There’s no question about it. In my opinion. And what do I know?”