Giant Zanjeer
Real Name: Sukhwinder Grewal
Height: 7’2″
Weight: 336 lbs.
Date of Birth:
Hometown: Jagraon, Punjab
Pro Debut: October 14, 2017
Trained By: Dilip Singh Rana
Finishing Move:
Biography
– Grewal is a former basketball player.
– Grewal is formerly known as the Giant Wonder & Sukhi.
– October 14, 2017, Wonder made his debut by teaming with Shanky Singh and defeating Awesh & Super Khalsa on CWE TV.
– October 28th, Wonder defeated Harman on CWE TV.
– December 16th, Wonder defeated Facade on CWE TV.
– January 6, 2018, Wonder defeated Mighty King at the CWE Saturday Night Show.
– February 24th, Wonder competed in a Battle Royal for the vacant CWE Heavyweight Title.
– July 28th, Wonder defeated Dheeraj Rajput at the CWE Saturday Night Show.
– November 11th, Sukhi defeated Chris Masters by DQ at CWE Bigh Fight.
– November 13th, Sukhi defeated Mike Tarver for the CWE National Title.
– November 16th, Sukhi defeated Chris Masters for the CWE Heavyweight Title.
– November 18th, Sukhi lost the title to Mike Tarver.
– January 24, 2020, Grewal signed with the WWE.