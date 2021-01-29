Giant Zanjeer

Real Name: Sukhwinder Grewal

Height: 7’2″

Weight: 336 lbs.

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Jagraon, Punjab

Pro Debut: October 14, 2017

Trained By: Dilip Singh Rana

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Grewal is a former basketball player.

– Grewal is formerly known as the Giant Wonder & Sukhi.

– October 14, 2017, Wonder made his debut by teaming with Shanky Singh and defeating Awesh & Super Khalsa on CWE TV.

– October 28th, Wonder defeated Harman on CWE TV.

– December 16th, Wonder defeated Facade on CWE TV.

– January 6, 2018, Wonder defeated Mighty King at the CWE Saturday Night Show.

– February 24th, Wonder competed in a Battle Royal for the vacant CWE Heavyweight Title.

– July 28th, Wonder defeated Dheeraj Rajput at the CWE Saturday Night Show.

– November 11th, Sukhi defeated Chris Masters by DQ at CWE Bigh Fight.

– November 13th, Sukhi defeated Mike Tarver for the CWE National Title.

– November 16th, Sukhi defeated Chris Masters for the CWE Heavyweight Title.

– November 18th, Sukhi lost the title to Mike Tarver.

– January 24, 2020, Grewal signed with the WWE.