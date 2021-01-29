Female of the Year
2020 Year End Awards: Female of the Year
Bayley (27%, 141 Votes)
Sasha Banks (22%, 113 Votes)
Askua (16%, 82 Votes)
Io Shirai (7%, 34 Votes)
Deonna Purrazzo (6%, 31 Votes)
Hikaru Shida (6%, 30 Votes)
Lana (4%, 22 Votes)
Carmella (3%, 16 Votes)
Thunder Rosa (3%, 14 Votes)
Dr. Britt Baker (2%, 12 Votes)
Kay Lee Ray (2%, 10 Votes)
Utami Hayashishita (1%, 7 Votes)
Candice LeRae (0%, 2 Votes)
Total Voters: 514
2019: Becky Lynch
2018: Becky Lynch
2017: Asuka
2016: Sexy Starr
2015: Sasha Banks
2014: Charlotte