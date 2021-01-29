Ever-Rise to debut new Elias music on WWE 205 Live, match changed to Triple Threat

– WWE previously announced Jake Atlas vs. August Grey for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode, which was to be the first singles match between the two. That match has been changed to a Triple Threat with Atlas vs. Grey vs. Ariya Daivari.

As seen in the backstage video below, Daivari interrupted Josiah Williams’ interview with Atlas and Grey. Daivari knocked them for wanting to have the best match and said the only thing that matters in WWE is making money. Atlas and Grey then challenged Daivari to join the match, making it a Triple Threat.

The only other match announced for 205 Live as of this writing is Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Marina Shafir and Zoey Stark (Lacey Ryan) in a WWE NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic first round bout.

It looks like @AriyaDaivariWWE might have bitten off more than he can chew! It looks like tonight on #205Live, it’ll now be a Triple Threat match featuring Ariya Daivari, @JakeAtlas_ & @AugustGreyWWE! Don’t miss it immediately following #SmackDown on the @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/DNnwfPpYAr — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) January 29, 2021

– On a related note, it looks like the rivalry between Ever-Rise and The Bollywood Boyz will come to an end on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode. The Bollywood Boyz tweeted the following segment with Ever-Rise, and wrote that it’s time for the teams to “mend fences” and move on. Ever-Rise presented a truce, and it was signed, then notarized by the camera man.

Ever-Rise also indicated that they will have new music to premiere on tonight’s show, created by RAW Superstar Elias.

“This week on EverRise Live we’re gonna be getting a taste…A taste of new music from @IAmEliasWWE #EverRiseLive #Wwe #nxt,” Matt Martel tweeted.

Chase Parker added, “HUGE NEWS! This week on #EverRiseLive we will have the exclusive premier of the new hit single from @IAmEliasWWE”

The comments from Martel and Parker were re-tweeted by Elias.

Stay tuned for more from tonight’s WWE 205 Live show on the WWE Network. Below are the related tweets from Ever-Rise and The Bollywood Boyz.

HUGE NEWS! This week on #EverRiseLive we will have the exclusive premier of the new hit single from @IAmEliasWWE — Chase Parker (@ChaseParkerWWE) January 29, 2021