Dilsher Shanky

Real Name: Gurvinder Singh Malhotra

Height: 7’1″

Weight: 342 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 19, 1991

Hometown: Jagadhri, Haryana (India)

Resides: Orlando, Florida

Pro Debut: 2015

Trained By: Dalip Singh Rana

Finishing Move: Chokeslam

Biography

– Gurvinder attended Maharaja Agrasen College & Maharishi Markandeshwar University.

– February 26, 2016, Singh won the first ever CWE Royal Rumble.

– July 26th, Singh defeated Manish Singh on CWE TV.

– September 5th, Singh won a Battle Royal on CWE TV.

– September 10th, Singh defeated Shallu Cena on CWE TV.

– October 17th, Singh won the CWE Royal Rumble.

– November 12th, Singh defeated Pankaj on CWE TV.

– May 7, 2018, Singh defeated Faruqua Khan to win the CWE World Heavyweight Championship.

– July 21st, Singh lost the title to Super VIP.

– January 29, 2020, Gurvinder signed with the WWE.