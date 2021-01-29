Dilsher Shanky
Real Name: Gurvinder Singh Malhotra
Height: 7’1″
Weight: 342 lbs.
Date of Birth: June 19, 1991
Hometown: Jagadhri, Haryana (India)
Resides: Orlando, Florida
Pro Debut: 2015
Trained By: Dalip Singh Rana
Finishing Move: Chokeslam
Biography
– Gurvinder attended Maharaja Agrasen College & Maharishi Markandeshwar University.
– February 26, 2016, Singh won the first ever CWE Royal Rumble.
– July 26th, Singh defeated Manish Singh on CWE TV.
– September 5th, Singh won a Battle Royal on CWE TV.
– September 10th, Singh defeated Shallu Cena on CWE TV.
– October 17th, Singh won the CWE Royal Rumble.
– November 12th, Singh defeated Pankaj on CWE TV.
– May 7, 2018, Singh defeated Faruqua Khan to win the CWE World Heavyweight Championship.
– July 21st, Singh lost the title to Super VIP.
– January 29, 2020, Gurvinder signed with the WWE.