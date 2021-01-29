Blake Christian



Real Name: Christian Hubble

Height:

Weight:

Date of Birth: July 22, 1997

Hometown: Missouri

Pro Debut: January 2017

Trained By: SWAG Wrestling

Finishing Move: 2K1 Driver

Biography

– Blake has garnered the nicknames All Heart, Maple Syrup & Air Blake. He’s also been known as Kid Grapple.

– April 26th, Blake competed in a 4-Way at PPW Turn My Swag On.

– May 25th, Blake lost to Chase Owens at IPW Collision Course XV.

– May 30th, Blake defeated Logan James at IWA Mid-South the Dirty.

– June 13th, Blake lost to Jason Kincaid at IWA Mid-South Summertime Blues Baby.

– June 27th, Blake lost to Michael Elgin at IWA Mid-South Egg Suckin Dog Days of Summer ’19.

– July 21st, Blake defeated KTB at GCW Lights Out.

– July 26th, Blake defeated Tony Deppen at GCW Beg for Mercy.

– August 9th, Blake lost to Alex Zayne at GCW Joey Janela’s Escape from L.A.

– August 22nd, Blake, Jason Kincaid & Lukas Jacobs defeated Aaron Williams, Logan James & Adam Slade to win a Total Elimination match & won the IWA Mid-South Dodgebrawl.

– September 13th, Blake lost to Larry D in the semi-finals of the IWA Mid-South Ted Petty Invitational ’19.

– September 21st, Blake won a 4-Way at the GCW Nick Gage Invitational 4.

– October 10th, Blake defeated Johnathan Wolf at the IWA Mid-South 23rd Anniversary Show.

– October 19th, Blake won a 3-Way at Impact Wrestling All Glory.

– October 20th, Blake won a 3-Way to win the FxD Young Guns Tournament ’19.

– November 1st, Blake defeated Myron Reed at OPW Ben Ruins Thanksgiving.

– November 2nd, Blake challenged Jake Crist for the IWA Mid-South Junior Heavyweight Title.

– November 8th, Blake won a 6-Way at GCW Slime Language.

– November 16th, Blake defeated Air Wolf at BLP Slamilton 2.

– December 8th, Blake defeated Jake Atlas at GCW Long. Live. GCW.

– December 13th, Blake competed in a 3-Way for the Impact X-Division Title.

– December 20th, Blake defeated Jake Atlas at PWG the Makings of a Varsity Athlete.

– December 26th, Blake defeated Jordan Oliver at GCW Jimmy All the Way.

– January 11, 2020, Blake won a 6-Way Scramble at GCW I Can’t Feel My Face.

– January 18th, Blake defeated Gino Medina at GCW Take a Picture.

– January 19th, Blake competed in the 6-Way Hardcore Elimination Lawless Darkness ’20 from Inspire Pro.

– February 1st, Blake won a 5-Way at RIOT Tonto Evento Sorpresa III.

– February 14th, Blake, Tre Lamar & Ace Austin lost to Strong Hearts (El Lindaman, T-Hawk & CIMA) at REVOLVER Valentine’s Day Massacre.

– February 29th, Blake & Alex Zayne defeated The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Dezmond Xavier) at BLP Quantum Leap.

– March 6th, Blake lost to AR Fox in the first round of the New South HOSS Tournament ’20.

– March 12th, Blake defeated Joey Janela at GCW the Wrld on GCW.

– March 20th, Blake lost to Chris Dickinson in the finals of the GCW The Acid Cup 2.

– June 20th, Blake defeated Myron Reed at GCW the Wrld on GCW Part 2.

– July 26th, Blake won a 6-Way Scramble at GCW Homecoming Weekend – Day 2.

– August 2nd, Blake defeated Tre Lamar at GCW Keep in Touch.

– August 7th, Blake, Benjamin Carter & Alex Zayne lost to the Rascalz (Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel & Dezmond Xavier) at Warrior Wrestling 9.

– August 14th, Blake, PJ Black & Misterioso defeated ACH, Alex Zayne & TJP on NJPW STRONG.

– August 22nd, Blake challenged Kylie Rae for the BLP Midwest Title.

– August 23rd, Blake defeated Andrew Everett at GCW Jimmy Floyd’s Jersey Shore.

– August 28th, Blake, Misterioso, Barrett Brown & Adrian Quest defeated Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, TJP & ACH on NJPW STRONG.

– September 5th, Blake lost to Adam Priest on New South Action Clash.

– September 6th, Blake defeated ACH at GCW Bring Em Out.

– September 18th, Blake, Jordan Clearwater, The DKC & Barrett Brown lost to Logan Riegel, Clark Connors, Danny Limelight & Adrian Quest on NJPW STRONG.

– October 2nd, Blake lost to Danny Limelight in the semi-finals of the NJPW Lion’s Break ’20.

– October 3rd, Blake competed in the BLP Turbo Graps 16 ’20 semi-finals 4-Way.

– October 17th, Blake lost to Rickey Shane Page at GCW the Last Resort.

– October 29th, Blake defeated Stephen Wolf at AAW Alive #2.

– November 7th, Blake won a 6-Way Scramble at GCW Nick Gage Invitational 5.

– November 8th, Blake defeated Lio Rush at GCW So Much Fun.

– December 4th, Blake lost to Alex Zayne on NJPW STRONG.

– December 12th, Blake lost to El Phantasmo in the semi-finals of the NJPW Super J-Cup ’20.

– January 5, 2021, Blake competed in a 4-Way on Impact Wrestling.

– January 9th, Blake lost to Ace Austin in the finals of the Impact Wrestling Super X Cup.

– January 15th, Blake, Fred Rosser & ACH lost to BULLET CLUB (KENTA, Hikuleo & El Phantasmo) on NJPW STRONG.