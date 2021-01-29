Alex Shelley Explains Why He Missed Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill

Alex Shelley’s withdrawal from Impact Hard to Kill came at the last minute, and the Motor City Machine Gun member has taken to social media to detail why he had to do so. Shelley was set to team with Chris Sabin and Rich Swann at the PPV against Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers, but was pulled from the show the day before the PPV. Moose filled in for Shelley in the match, and Shelley said in a subsequent statement that he did not have COVID-19.

In a series of tweets posted on Thursday, Shelley provided some context on the matter. He noted that his work as a physical therapy clinician required that the company be more restrictive in its COVID-19 safety mandates due to a rise in positive tests. That required him to pull out of the PPV. He noted that he is unable to travel and thus appear for Impact until he’s vaccinated, and said that Impact has been very supportive and understanding of the situation. You can see his full posts below:

“Most days out of the week, I look like this. I read theories about why I wasn’t at @IMPACTWRESTLING for Hard to Kill. They ranged from injury, to illness, to getting arrested, to harming my family members and attempting to cover it up; I am a physical therapy clinician.

Physio is my livelihood and career. Wrestling is my livelihood and passion project. At my company, due to the volume of sick and injured patients we are in care of, we modify our COVID-19 mandates as needed. As numbers went up, so did restrictiveness.

To circumvent the topic, I could not be at Hard To Kill due to my career. I respect the decisions made by our company surgeons and doctors: I look to them for advice and guidance. I am unable to travel and wrestle until I am vaccinated. I took every caution I could before…

But I don’t feel right maintaining this duality unless I take every possible safety measure. When the vaccine became available, that required extra security on my end and my company’s end for our patients. I honestly don’t want to get the vaccine so soon…

But I want to wrestle very badly while I help people in therapy. So there’s no option. @IMPACTWRESTLING was supportive and understanding and as someone who doesn’t have nor want a contract at this point, my hands were tied. Thanks for your support everyone.”