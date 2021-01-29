Real Name: Aleah James

Height: 5’1″

Weight: 99 lbs.

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Romford, Essex (England)

Pro Debut: January 19, 2019

Trained By: London School of Lucha Libre

Finishing Move:

Biography

– January 19, 2019, Aleah made her in ring debut by teaming with Hellmer Lo Guennec in a losing effort to Team FAWK (Claudia Bradstone & Nelson Pereira) at CTW Morte Subita.

– June 28th, Aleah & Talia Martins defeated Candy Floss & Mariah May at BPW After Hours.

– August 11th, Aleah defeated Rebel Kinney at LLL the Squared Circle of Life.

– November 5th, Aleah lost to Chris Brookes in the Schadenfreude Survival Program Zone D.

– November 9th, Aleah entered into the EVE SHE-1 ’19.

– January 4, 2020, Aleah defeated Chakara at EVE Battle Cry.

– January 25th, Aleah lost to Mike Bird at Resurgence Arthouse Wrestling Volume 5.

– February 1st, Team LLL (Aleah & Clementine) challenged Medusa Complex (Charli Evans & Millie McKenzie) for the EVE Tag Team Titles.

– February 2nd, Aleah challenged Charli Evans for the Good Wrestling Grand Prize Title.

– February 18th, Aleah (Inflatable Giant Shark) won the Inflatable Royal Rumble at Schadenfreude & Friends 7.

– February 20th, Aleah lost to Gisele Shaw at RevPro Live in Portsmouth.

– February 23rd, Aleah defeated Zoe Lucas at RevPro Live in Southampton 12.

– March 7th, Aleah competed in the Resurgence Rumble.

– March 14th, Aleah defeated Dani Luna at ATTACK! Road to Sacrifice.

– August 23rd, Aleah defeated Bobbi Tyler at RevPro Epic Encounters 1.

– September 13th, Aleah & Gisele Shaw lost to Oedo Tai (Jamie Hayter & Bea Priestley) at RevPro Epic Encounters 2.

– October 4th, Aleah defeated Zoe Lucas at RevPro Epic Encounters 3.

– November 5th, Aleah lost to Jinny on WWE NXT UK.

– December 3rd, Aleah lost to Aoife Valkyrie on NXT UK.