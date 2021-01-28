Shaq and Jade Cargill challenged to tag match at Revolution

It looks like Shaq will be getting in an AEW ring for a match at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view, getting his wish after he originally requested one when he was dealing for a new contract with TNT.

O’Neal challenged Rhodes during the AEW Dynamite Awards and then later during the Dynamite broadcast, Rhodes and his new tag team partner Red Velvet challenged Shaq and Jade Cargill to a match at Revolution on March 7.

Cody was supposed to team up with his wife Brandi for this match but Brandi is pregnant and obviously cannot compete. Velvet, who has since aligned herself with the Nightmare Family, was the one who actually announced the challenge to Shaq and Cargill. A fired-up Velvet said that while Cody would never lay his hands on Cargill, she has no problem doing so and she’s fed up of being attacked and getting disrespected.

Cody originally looked like he was going to pass on Shaq’s challenge due to the arrival of the baby but Arn Anderson said that on June 29, 1985, he watched Dusty Rhodes wrestle Tully Blanchard, then go straight to the airport and arrive in time to see the birth of his boy Cody.

O’Neal last stepped inside a wrestling ring at WrestleMania 32 where he was part of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. A proposed one-on-one match against The Big Show at WrestleMania 33 never materialized due scheduling issues from O’Neal’s part.