Report: Meiko Satomura signs with WWE for NXT UK

Veteran Japanese star Meiko Satomura has signed a contract with WWE.

It was reported back in the fall that Satomura had reportedly signed on to work the WWE NXT UK brand as a coach and in-ring talent. Now Yahoo Japan reports that the signing has been confirmed.

It was noted that Satomura has been in London, England since January 6. She is training at the WWE UK Performance Center and apparently preparing for her in-ring debut for the brand.

Regarding her relationship with Sendai Girls’ Pro Wrestling, the Yahoo Japan report indicated that Satomura will continue to be the president of the promotion, and will continue to work with them. She helped create the promotion with Jinsei Shinzaki in 2006.

The 41 year old Satomura made her WWE debut back in 2018 in the second Mae Young Classic. She picked up wins over Killer Kelly, Mercedes Martinez, and Kayden Carter (Lacey Lane) before being eliminated in the semi-finals by winner Toni Storm.

Satomura was recently rumored to be the shadowy figure with Xia Li and Boa on the main NXT brand, but it looks like that is not possible as the Yahoo Japan report indicates that she has remained overseas.

Stay tuned for more on Satomura signing with WWE. The former PROGRESS World Women's Champion continues to do bodybuilding and recently posted these photos, which were "liked" by NXT UK Superstar Jinny:












