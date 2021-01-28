Mexican Wrestling Icon Blue Demon Jr. To Star in Disney Channel Series

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

MEXICAN WRESTLING ICON BLUE DEMON JR. AND SCARLETT ESTEVEZ TO STAR IN DISNEY CHANNEL’S UPCOMING SUPERHERO ACTION-COMEDY ‘ULTRA VIOLET & BLUE DEMON’

Series Will Feature Latinx Talent In-Front-Of and Behind-the-Camera

Disney Channel has ordered “Ultra Violet & Blue Demon,” a live-action superhero comedy series starring legendary luchador and professional wrestler Blue Demon Jr. playing a version of himself and popular Disney Channel star Scarlett Estevez (“BUNK’D”) as Ultra Violet. The series, which introduces a relatable Mexican American family with a very special legacy, will showcase a predominately Latinx main cast and producing team.

The series unfolds as a magical luchador mask selects 13-year-old Violet to become Ultra, the superhero successor to her uncle, who is the famous Mexican wrestler Blue Demon Jr. and a superhero-in-disguise. Ultra begins her own secret superhero training with her uncle, all while having to navigate the ups and downs of middle school.

“Blue Demon Jr. is a Mexican cultural icon and we are looking forward to introducing him—and the luchador mythology—to our viewers,” said Rafael Garcia, vice president,

Development, Disney Branded Television. “With Violet and her family, we also have the

opportunity to present an authentic Mexican American family in a series that combines

humor and adventure in a unique Latinx shake-up of the superhero genre.”

Also starring is Marianna Burelli as Violet’s mother, Nina; Juan Alfonso as Violet’s father, Sebastian; Brandon Rossel as Violet’s brother, Miguelito; Zelia Ankrum as Violet’s best friend, Trudy; and Bryan Blanco as Violet’s goody-two-shoes classmate Enrique Diaz- Diaz.

Blue Demon Jr. is set to co-executive produce the series alongside fellow co-executive producers Moxie 88’s Dan Carrillo Levy and Eugenio Villamar who brought the IP to Disney. Jorge Garcia Castro will also serve as a co-executive producer. The pilot episode was written and executive produced by Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit (“Pokémon Detective Pikachu,” “One Day at a Time”) and directed by Alejandro Damiani (“M.A.M.O.N.”).

