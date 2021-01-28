Meiko Satomura vignette airs on NXT UK; comments from Meiko, KLR, Shawn Michaels & Triple H

WWE has officially announced that Meiko Satomura is now with the company.

As noted earlier, Yahoo Japan revealed that Satomura has signed with the WWE NXT UK brand to work as a coach and in-ring talent, and that she has been training at the WWE UK Performance Center in London, England since earlier this month. The signing was first reported back in the fall, but was made official today when a vignette for Satomura aired during the new NXT UK episode on the WWE Network.

You can see the new vignette on Satomura’s NXT UK arrival in the video below. The 41 year old Japanese wrestling veteran said she’s taken many titles in her home country, but now she’s here in NXT UK. Satomura warned that the rest of the roster better be prepared.

Satomura is now set to challenge NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray. We noted earlier this month how KLR cut a promo on wanting to face “the best” now that she has continued her historic reign with a successful title defense over Jinny. Ray, who has now held the title for more than 516 days, noted that she was going to NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint to make the match happen. There was speculation on Ray referring to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, but now we know she was calling out Satomura.

WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Triple H both took to Twitter to react to the signing.

“@satomurameiko’s presence will be an absolute game changer for the #NXTUK women’s division. @Kay_Lee_Ray wanted some more competition, one of the best in the world is coming… #WeAreNXTUK #BePrepared,” Triple H wrote.

Michaels added, “This is absolutely HUGE news for #NXTUK. If you don’t know what @satomurameiko can do … I only have two words … #BePrepared!!!!!”

Stay tuned for more on Satomura in WWE. You can see her vignette below, along with tweets from Satomura, Ray, Michaels and Triple H:

