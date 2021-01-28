Maria Reacts to a Classic Kingdom vs Bullet Club Match, Warlord shoots on leaving NWA

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

THE WARLORD SHOOTS ON LEAVING NWA, JOINING WWF 1988



“They didn’t even ask for the belts back.”

After taking part in our Paul Bearer Toy Drive this Christmas, The Warlord has joined rotating guests on Wrestling Insiders Special Edition with Dan Mirade for in-studio shoot interviews every Wednesday at 10PM after WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite.

This interview is a must-see for 80’s wrestling fans, with Warlord shooting on:

– meeting with Vince McMahon, Pat Patterson and Hulk Hogan to join WWF

– leaving the NWA with Barbarian while still 6-Man Tag Team Champions

– early ribs played on them

– witnessing the infamous Haku nose biting incident in Baltimore

– unadvertised matches with heel Demolition

– dozens of summer matches with the Bolsheviks

– early Rockers memories, who joined WWF within weeks of Powers of Pain

– and much more!

—-

