– In a post on Twitter, Jonathan Coachman told a fan that he will never go back to WWE. Coachman initially worked for the WWE from 1999 to 2008, then made sporadic appearances while he worked for ESPN before returning from 2018 to 2020. He currently works for CBS Sports.

I will never go back to the WWE. https://t.co/ShBU1A3wxK — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) January 27, 2021