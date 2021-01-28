Hogan Pays Tribute to Andre the Giant on the 28th Anniversary of his Death

In a post on Twitter, Hulk Hogan paid tribute to his Wrestlemania III opponent Andre the Giant, who passed away in 1993 at the age of 46. While Hogan posted the tribute yesterday, today is actually the anniversary according to Andre biographer Pat Laprade.

Hogan wrote: “28yrs ago Andre passed,my big brother,he taught me respect for our business and also taught me how to work using my instincts and my connection with the crowd. His timing was perfect and made me understand the greatest matches are the ones that u don’t talk about beforehand RIP HH”

Laprade explained the mixup as being due to Andre leaving to play cards on the 27th, but not getting back until 1 am, which would have been the 28th already.