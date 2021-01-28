Anthony Henry

Real Name: Anthony Henry

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 180 lbs.

Date of Birth: December 29, 1984

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Resides:

Pro Debut: 2002

Trained By: Sal Rinauro & Todd Sexton

Finishing Move: Frog Splash

Biography

– Henry is nicknamed the 5 Star King & the Patron Saint of Wrestling.

– August 29, 2003, Henry lost to Mike Madden on NWA Wildside.

– October 2, 2004, Henry lost to Shadow Jackson on NWA Wildside.

– December 18th, Henry & Randall Johnson lost to Texas Treats (Chris Marvel & Don Juan) on NWA Wildside.

– September 5, 2008, Henry challenged Shadow Jackson for the APW Southern States Title.

– September 20th, Henry competed in the Young Lion’s Mega Rumble on NWA Anarchy.

– October 18th, Henry & Chris Mayne lost to Sucio & Kareem Abdul Jamar on NWA Anarchy.

– November 29th, Henry defeated Chris King at IWA Mid-South Feast or Famine.

– June 6, 2009, Henry lost to Todd Sexton on NWA Anarchy.

– July 11th, Youth Gone Wild (Henry & Dustin Knight) lost to The Entourage (Andrew Alexander & Mike Mosley) on NWA Anarchy.

– July 31st, Duncan Enterprises (Henry & Brandon Parker) defeated Bo Newsom & Kareem Abdul Jamar for the APW Tag Team Titles.

– August 7th, Duncan Enterprises retained the titles against Silo Storm & Dirty.

– September 25th, Duncan Enterprises lost the titles to ADD (Jamie Lee & Manchild).

– October 23rd, Henry competed against Brandon Parker for the vacant APW North Georgia Title.

– December 4th, Henry defeated Brandon Parker for the APW North Georgia Title.

– January 29, 2010, Henry retained the title against Jeremy Vain.

– February 26th, Henry defended the title against Seth Delay.

– April 16th, Henry lost the title to Stryknyn.

– June 11th, Henry defeated Stryknyn to win back the APW North Georgia Title.

– July 31st, Henry defeated Andrew Pendleton III for the NWA Anarchy Young Lions Title.

– August 6th, Henry defeated Jeremy Vain for the NWA Southern States Title.

– August 20th, Henry lost the APW North Georgia title to Aaron Lee.

– October 16th, Henry lost the NWA Anarchy Young Lions Title to Bo Newsom.

– April 1, 2011, Henry defended the NWA Southern States Title against Skirra Corvus.

– April 9th, Youth Gone Wild defeated The Hate Junkies (Dany Only & Stryknyn) for the NWA Anarchy Tag Team Titles.

– July 15th, Henry retained the NWA Southern States Title against Stryknyn.

– August 19th, Henry defeated Dustin Knight to win the vacant LW Title.

– August 27th, Youth Gone Wild lost the NWA Anarchy Tag Team Titles to For the Love of Money (Andrew Pendleton III & Bryan Casanova).

– September 22nd, Henry retained the LW Title to John Skyler.

– October 21st, Henry defeated Stryknyn in a Steel Cage for the NWA Southern States Title, Henry would then lose the title to Yasir Akbar in the same event.

– October 30th, Henry defeated Tony Kozina at RPW Doctoberfest.

– December 4th, Henry cometed in the RPW Rumble.

– January 12, 2012, Henry lost the LW Title to David Coleman in a 3-Way.

– January 14th, Henry defeated Bo Newsom for the NWA Anarchy Young Lions Title.

– March 10th, Henry retained the title against Bobby Moore.

– March 31st, Henry lost the title to John Skyler in a 3-Way.

– April 5th, Henry & Brandon Parker won a Gauntlet to win the LW Tag Team Titles.

– April 14th, Henry defeated John Skyler for the NWA Anarchy Young Lions Title.

– May 6th, Henry lost to Jimmy Rave at the RPW Fan’s Appreciation Show.

– July 6th, Henry challenged Kyle Matthews for the RPW Heavyweight Title.

– July 28th, Henry lost the NWA Anarchy Young Lions Title to Adrian Hawkins.

– December 8th, Henry lost to Cedric Alexander at WrestleForce 4Saken.

– February 9, 2013, Henry lost to Caleb Konley at WrestleForce Aggression.

– February 15th, Henry lost to Cedric Alexander in the first round of the EVO Eight ’13.

– April 20th, Henry defeated Brandon Paradise at WrestleForce Spring Fling 4.

– May 17th, Henry lost to Chase Stevens at WrestleForce Revenge.

– May 24th, Henry lost to Trevor Lee at EVO REBIRTH.

– June 7th, Henry defeated Chris Spectra for the APW North Georgia Title.

– September 21st, Henry defeated Josh Magnum at WrestleForce Fall Brawl 4.

– February 9, 2014, Henry competed in a 3-Way for the WrestleForce Title.

– March 30th, Henry lost to Brady Pierce at WrestleForce Unleashed.

– September 27th, Henry challenged Tommy Penirelli for the Anarchy Television Title.

– October 19th, Henry & Moose defeated John Skyler & Billy Brash at PWX This is It.

– November 1st, Henry defeated Da Fireman for the FPW Heavyweight Title.

– February 7, 2015, Henry defended the title against Cedric Alexander.

– March 21st, Henry lost to Brian Myers at PWX Enemy Territory.

– March 22nd, Henry lost to Adam Page at PWX Pure the Return Home.

– June 6th, Henry lost the FPW Heavyweight Title to Jacoby Boykins.

– June 27th, Henry defeated Kevin Park at APW Freedom Fight ’15.

– August 7th, Henry lost to Jimmy Rave in the first round of the EWE Scenic City Invitational Tournament ’15.

– November 29th, Henry defeated Joe Black at PWX Battlefield X.

– February 20, 2016, Henry defeated Sami Callihan at PWX Road to Rise of a Champion.

– February 21st, Henry lost the NWA Elite Heavyweight Title to Carson.

– March 12th, Henry lost to Owen Knight at WrestleMerica.

– April 9th, Henry lost to Shane Strickland in the first round of the CZW Best of the Best 15.

– April 16th, Henry competed in the finals of the NWA Smoky Mountain Cup ’16.

– May 21st, Henry defeated Tommaso Ciampa at PWX Believe the Hype.

– July 24th, Henry defeated Roderick Strong at PWX Another Level.

– August 6th, Henry competed in the final 4-Way of the EWE Scenic City Invitational Tournament ’16.

– August 26th, Henry defeated Steve Corino at PWF Raising the Bar.

– September 10th, Henry competed in a 4-Way at CZW Down with the Sickness ’16.

– October 15th, Henry lost to Darby Allin at EVOLVE 70.

– October 29th, Henry defeated Sean Carr at XWA Breakout ’16.

– November 20th, Henry defeated Ethan Case to win the PWX X 16 Tournament ’16.

– December 18th, Henry defeated Darius Lockhart at PWX Seasons Deletings.

– January 8, 2017, Henry competed in the FIP Winner Gets the Contract Fight for All.

– January 14th, Henry defeated Sean Carr at CZW Awakening.

– January 20th, Henry defeated JT Dunn at XWA Xtreme Rumble ’17.

– January 28th, Henry lost to Lio Rush at MCW Broken Anniversary MMXVII.

– February 10th, Henry lost to Tracer X in the finals of the Style Battle #2.

– February 19th, Henry defeated Jake Manning for the PWX Heavyweight Title.

– February 24th, Henry lost to Matt Riddle at EVOLVE 78.

– March 10th, Henry lost to Mance Warner at IWA Mid-South the Evil that Men Do.

– March 12th, Henry lost to Martin Stone in the first round of the Style Battle #3.

– March 26th, Henry retained the PWX Heavyweight Title against Michael Elgin.

– April 1st, Henry lost to Michael Elgin in the first round of the CZW Best of the Best 16.

– May 10th, Henry lost to Ace Austin at Rockstar Pro Amped.

– June 16th, Henry defeated Fred Yehi to win the Style Battle #5.

– June 17th, Henry defeated Maxwell Jacob Friedman at FIP in Full Force ’17.

– July 1st, Henry defeated Dezmond Xavier to win the Legacy Wrestling PRIME 1 Tournament.

– July 8th, Henry & James Drake defeated Catch Point (Jaka & Chris Dickinson) for the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles.

– July 15th, Henry competed in the finals of the MCW Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup XVII.

– August 5th, Henry competed in the finals of the Scenic City Invitational Tournament ’17.

– August 12th, Henry & James Drake retained the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles against Jason Kincaid & Fred Yehi.

– September 14th, Henry lost to Jonathan Gresham in the first round of the IWA Mid-South Ted Petty Invitational ’17.

– September 22nd, Henry & James Drake lost the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles to ACH & Ethan Page.

– September 23rd, Henry lost to Jason Kincaid at EVOLVE 93.

– November 30th, Henry defeated Mance Warner at IWA Mid-South Revenge Served Cold ’17.

– January 14, 2018, Henry retained the PWX Heavyweight Title against Joey Mercury.

– January 20th, Henry & James Drake defeated Take Me Home Tonight (JT Dunn & Ace Romero) for the XWA Tag Team Titles.

– February 17th, Henry defeated Tracy Williams at EVOLVE 100.

– March 3rd, Henry lost to Suge D in the finals of the King of BUSHIDO 3 Tournament.

– March 25th, Henry lost the PWX Heavyweight Title to Ethan Case in a 3-Way.

– April 7th, Henry lost to Matt Riddle in the finals of the Style Battle #9.

– April 28th, Henry lost to John Wayne Murdoch in the first round of the IWA Deep-South Super Stiff Ironman Tournament.

– May 25th, Henry challenged Austin Theory for the FIP World Heavyweight Title.

– June 8th, The WorkHorsemen (Henry & James Drake) defeated The Submission Squad (Gary Jay & Evan Gelistico) for the AWE Tag Team Titles.

– June 15th, The WorkHorsemen defeated The Four Star Heroes (Chris Castro & Matt Knicks) for the Freelance Tag Team Titles.

– June 24th, Henry defeated Timothy Thatcher at EVOLVE 107.

– July 14th, Henry competed in the final elimination of the MCW Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup XVIII.

– August 5th, Henry defeated Jon Davis at EVOLVE 109.

– August 26th, The Lethal Enforcers (Henry & James Drake) defeated The Ugly Ducklings (Rob Killjoy & Lance Lude) to win the PWX Crockett Cup Tag Team Tournament ’18.

– September 8th, Henry won a 6-Way at EVOLVE 113.

– September 30th, Henry defeated Austin Theory for the FIP World Heavyweight Title.

– October 28th, Henry competed in a 6-Way Ladder match for the vacant WWN Title.

– November 3rd, Henry defeated Tracer X to win the PWB King of BUSHIDO 7 Tournament.

– November 30th, Henry retained the FIP World Heavyweight Title against AR Fox.

– December 16th, Henry lost to Kassius Ohno at EVOLVE 118.

– January 4, 2019, The WorkHorsemen defeated The Dirty (Austin Manix & Brandon Edwards) for the Rockstar Pro Tag Team Titles.

– January 18th, Henry defeated Curt Stallion at EVOLVE 119.

– January 27th, Henry retained the FIP World Heavyweight Title against Eddie Kingston.

– February 1st, The WorkHorsemen lost the Rockstar Pro Tag Team Titles to The Dirty.

– February 8th, Henry defeated Slim J at ACTION Wrestling 6.

– February 16th, Henry challenged Austin Theory for the EVOLVE Title.

– March 3rd, Henry lost to Sean Kustom in the first round of the SWE Speed King Tournament ’19.

– March 30th, Henry lost to Drew Adler in the first round of the PBW King of BUSHIDO IX.

– April 4th, Henry defeated Darby Allin at EVOLVE 125.

– May 10th, Henry defeated Juntai at EVOLVE 127.

– June 29th, Henry lost to Roderick Strong at EVOLVE 129.

– July 13th, Henry lost to Arturo Ruas at EVOLVE 131.

– July 14th, Henry defeated Sean Maluta at EVOLVE 132.

– July 28th, The WorkHorsemen challenged The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) for the Impact World Tag Team Titles.

– August 10th, Henry challenged James Storm for the NWA National Title.

– August 18th, The WorkHorsemen lost the Freelance Tag Team Titles to The Space Pirates (Shane Sabre & Space Monkey).

– August 24th, Henry defeated Austin Theory at EVOLVE 133.

– August 25th, Henry defeated Arturo Ruas in a No Holds Barred match at EVOLVE 134.

– September 13th, Henry was eliminated in the Quarter Final 3-Way Elimination No DQ of the IWA Mid-South Ted Petty Invitational ’19.

– September 14th, Henry defeated Zachary Wentz at GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 2.

– October 5th, The WorkHorsemen lost to Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch in the Semi-finals of the wXw World Tag Team Festival ’19.

– October 26th, Henry challenged Warhorse for the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title.

– November 15th, Henry lost to Dominic Garrini in the finals of the PPW Fighting Spirit Heavyweight Grand Prix.

– February 8, 2020, Henry competed in the WrestleMerica Rumble.

– February 21st, Henry lost the FIP World Heavyweight Title to Jon Davis.

– August 22nd, Henry defeated Benjamin Carter at BLP Erick Stevens Presents Professional Wrestling.

– October 11th, Henry challenged Alex Shelley for the BLP Midwest Title.

– December 11th, Henry defeated Suge D at ACTION Friday Night Fights III.