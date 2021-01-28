And the winners of the first-ever AEW Dynamite Awards are…

AEW held the first-ever Dynamite Awards yesterday in a broadcast aired for free on B/R Live. The half-hour show was hosted by Dynamite commentator Tony Schiavone and Dr. Britt Baker with several celebrities presenting the awards virtually.

The Inner Circle’s attack on Orange Cassidy won the Biggest Beatdown; Santana and Ortiz vs Best Friends in the parking lot brawl won the Hardest Moment to Clean Up After; Nyla Rose won Best Twitter Follow; The debut of Sting on Dynamite won the Biggest Surprise; The Young Bucks’ super kick on MJF into the pool during the Jericho Cruise won the LOL Award; Kenny Omega winning the AEW title and the collaboration with Don Callis won the Biggest WTF Moment; Rey Fenix won the Best High Flyer; Cody Rhodes accepting Brodie Lee’s dog collar match won the Best Moment on the Mic; Darby Allin won the Male Breakout Star; Hikaru Shida won the Female Breakout Star; and Stadium Stampede match won the Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year.

Curtis Granderson, Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan, Taylor Williamson, Chael Sonnen, Ron Funches, Camille Kostek, Bert Kreischer, Danielle Fishell Karp and Jensen Karp, and Shaquille O’Neal were the presenters of the awards.