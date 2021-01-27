Stephanie McMahon and Triple H talk fans returning at WrestleMania 37

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H talked with Sports Illustrated about fans being welcomed back to WrestleMania this year, but stopped short of announcing any specific details regarding the event, saying that safety for fans and Superstars is the number one priority.

“That’s why we haven’t been able to make ticket announcements or even share the capacity yet,” Triple H said. “The world is not the same as it was one year ago, and we’re trying to bring an event that is safe but also very special.”

The WWE Hall of Famer noted that the heartbeat of WWE sits in the stands and while in some sports you try to tune out that noise from fans, for WWE it’s all about the fans’ excitement. “We’re the only sport where we’re engaging them to make more noise. It’s all about their participation.”

He said that for him it’s very hard to think about last year’s WrestleMania inside an empty Performance Center as it wasn’t the spectacle that they’re used to.

“Before last year, could you imagine doing a WrestleMania without fans? We do what we do because of our fan base. I’ll revel in the opportunity just to have some fans there. This year, we’ll make something as special as we can, as safely as possible,” Triple H continued.

But getting thousands of people in the stands at the Raymond James Stadium will involve a lot of planning, as something that was “easy” before became complicated with the arrival of the coronavirus. For Stephanie McMahon, taking the necessary steps to make sure it’s a safe environment will be a priority and said that if they do it right, it will be a “celebration in the best way possible.”

While WWE has not officially announced how many people they will take for each WrestleMania night, the Super Bowl will allow 22,000 fans in the 75,000-seater stadium. But you can bet WWE will put in a few more, you know, just because they can!

“We’re very fortunate to follow this year’s Super Bowl,” McMahon says. “We will be studying very closely what went well and what can be improved. The health and safety of everyone involved—our fans, our performers, our employees, our staff, the building staff — is the top priority for us, while also ensuring the most entertaining event possible for two nights.”