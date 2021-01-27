News on Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood on AEW Dynamite tonight

There’s been a lot of social media chatter about tonight’s Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood match on AEW Dynamite, but apparently there’s a lot of internal talk about the match as well.

It was reported by Dave Meltzer that Jungle Boy vs. Harwood is a match that people within AEW can’t wait to see happen.

As noted, tonight’s match will have Luchasaurus handcuffed to both Tully Blanchard and Cash Wheeler to prevent outside interference.

Jungle Boy took to Instagram this morning to comment on the match.

“It’s one thing to have a great match, and it’s another to win. – There’s a lot on the line and a lot to prove. The only thing left now is to do it. Tonight, #aewdynamite,” he wrote.

You can see Jungle Boy’s full post below, along with a Twitter back & forth with Luchasaurus, Wheeler, Harwood and Jungle Boy from earlier in the week:

Only common criminals should be handcuffed. Tully is a Hall-of-Famer & Cash is on his way; complete disrespect. We’re fair, square, modest, & honest. I’ll swell Jack’s eye, break his jaw, & embarrass him. Then all the girls can cry about what I did to his bitchass face.#TopGuys https://t.co/wC6L0GEasX — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) January 25, 2021

Cash is a good guy. Now that my best friend has put me over, I HAVE to live up to his expectations. I’ll run Jack Perry so bad, I’ll have to peel him off the mat, while his tongue hangs to his belly button. See y’all Wednesday night. https://t.co/6eZ3TQcKM9 — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) January 26, 2021

Bruh, you ain’t ready. This won’t be Cirque Du Soleil or gymnastics class. Like, I’m for real going to beat you up. Schoolyard style. — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) January 26, 2021

Dude, shut the fuck up. https://t.co/lsyjLXQe2J — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) January 26, 2021