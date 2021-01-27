LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT EPISODE

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up with a look back at last week’s show.

– We’re live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Fans chant as we go right to the ring.

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals Match: MSK vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick

Killian Dain and Drake Maverick are already in the ring for the beginning to the quarterfinals of the 2021 Men’s NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Out next comes MSK – Wes Lee and Nash Carter.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.