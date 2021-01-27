Impact matches announced for next Tuesday

AEW stars Private Party and Matt Hardy appeared on this week’s Impact Wrestling episode for a promo on Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy possibly becoming AEW World Tag Team Champions and Impact World Tag Team Champions.

As we’ve noted, Private Party will challenge The Good Brothers for the Impact World Tag Team Titles at No Surrender on February 13.

Private Party and Hardy will be back next Tuesday night. Below is the line-up for next week:

* Private Party will be in action

* Josh Alexander vs. Madman Fulton

* X Division Champion TJP vs. Rohit Raju in a non-title match

* Knockouts Tag Team Champion Tasha Steelz vs. Havok

* Jordynne Grace vs. Susan