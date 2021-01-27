AEW Dynamite preview for tonight

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will feature a big eight-man tag team main event with AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers teaming up to face The Dark Order.

Impact will also feature Cody Rhodes responding to recent comments by NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal, an appearance by Sting, and more.

AEW has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* Hangman Page vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Chris Jericho and MJF vs. The Varsity Blondes

* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Shanna

* Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston

* Dax Harwood vs. Jungle Boy. Cash Wheeler and Tully Blanchard will be handcuffed to Luchasaurus to prevent outside interference

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. The Dark Order

* Cody Rhodes will respond to recent comments from NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal

* Sting and TNT Champion Darby Allin will discuss their Revolution Street Fight against Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

* Jon Moxley will discuss his Beach Break six-man match with PAC and Rey Fenix vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers

