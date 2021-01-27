1/27/21 AEW Dynamite Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer

They brawl from the bell and Kingston delivers a few chops. Archer kicks Kingston into the corner and connects with a clothesline. Kingston comes back and works over Archer’s knee and delivers more chops. Kingston pokes Archer in the eye and delivers a shot to the head. Kingston delivers shots to the ribs, but Archer comes back and rakes Kingston’s eyes. Archer delivers shots, but Kingston comes back with chops and goes up top. Kingston connects with a diving shoulder tackle and runs the ropes, but Archer takes him down with a Pounce. Archer clubs Kingston in the back and chops him against the ropes. Archer throws Kingston to the floor and goes out after him. Archer slams Kingston into the barricade and the camera, and then puts his boot in his throat. Kingston gets back into the ring, but Archer drops him with a Full Nelson Slam. Archer splashes from the second rope and goes for a choke slam, but Kingston takes Archer’s knees out. Kingston goes for the cover, but Archer kicks out. Archer delivers a clothesline and goes for the Blackout, but Kingston shoves him into the corner.

Kingston charges, but Archer dodges and plants Kingston with a chokeslam. Archer walks the ropes and drops Kingston with a moonsault press. Archer slams Kingston’s head into the mat, but The Butcher and The Blade drag Jake Roberts to the stage. The Bunny hands Kingston a set of brass knucks behind the referee’s back. Kingston lays Archer out with a spinning back fist and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Eddie Kingston

-After the match, Butcher and Blade lay out Archer and Bunny delivers a few slaps. Butcher and Blade hold Archer up, and then Kingston lays him out with another spinning back fist.

—

Jon Moxley cuts a promo. He says he thinks he has it figured out with Kenny Omega, The Good Brothers, and The Young Bucks. He says it is always drama with them, and then says the same about Death Triangle. He says he is a simple guy with hot coffee and room-temperature water. He says he doesn’t know what is going to happen next week at Beach Break, but it will be wild. Moxley will team with PAC and Rey Fenix to take on Omega and The Good Brothers.

—

Sting and the AEW TNT Champion, Darby Allin, talk about their upcoming Street Fight against Team Taz. Sting says his feelings are hurt by all of the false accusations that Team Taz has been making. He says they called them hoodlums, but they are right. Allin says in the streets, it is all about survival, and it doesn’t matter if it’s clean or dirty. He says he is a hoodlum, no different than Sting. They break out some windows with the skateboard and bat, and Sting agrees that he is a hoodlum. He says it will be showtime at Revolution.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho and MJF) (w/Jake Hager, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Wardlow) vs. Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison)

MJF says he and Guevara have to talk after the match and tries to get Garrison to quit. Garrison delivers right hands and knocks MJF to the outside. MJF runs around the ring and gets back in, but Garrison drops him with a boot to the face. MJF grabs a chair, but The Inner Circle stop him and calm him down. Jericho tags in, but Garrison drops him to the mat. Pillman tags in and drops Jericho with a swinging neck-breaker. Garrison delivers a leg drop and Pillman goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Pillman delivers a dropkick, but Jericho rakes the eyes and delivers a few shots. Pillman comes back with a clothesline, but Jericho sends him into the ropes and MJF delivers a knee to Pillman’s back. MJF tags in and drops Pillman as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, MJF and Garrison are legal. Garrison drops MJF with a few clotheslines, and then Jericho as well. Garrison drops MJF with a back body drop and delivers a discus elbow to Jericho. Garrison splashes MJF in the corner, and then splashes both MJF and Jericho. Garrison drops them both with a double Spear and goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out. Garrison clotheslines MJF in the corner and Pillman tags in, as does Jericho. Pillman delivers a thrust kick to the face and goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Jericho fights back and they exchange shots. Garrison drops Jericho to the apron and dropkicks him to the floor. Pillman comes off the ropes, but Jericho counters with the Judas Effect. Jericho hits the Lionsault and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Inner Circle

-After the match, The Inner Circle get into the ring and flip off the camera. MJF and Guevara begin to argue as the group separates them.

—

PAC cuts a promo about the Six-Man Tag Team Match at Beach Break. He calls Omega and Don Callis dirty mongrels and says he and Rey Fenix will exemplify the true meaning of brotherhood, and they will have Moxley’s back as well.

—

Footage of Shaquille O’Neal talking about Cody Rhodes earlier today is shown. Shaq calls Rhodes a punk and says if he wants a fight, he can have it in March. Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he brings out Rhodes and Arn Anderson. Rhodes says if things worked out, it would be he and Brandi versus Shaq and Jade Cargill at Revolution, but life happens and Brandi is having a baby. Rhodes says he knows Anderson has spoken to Tony Khan and knows what is going down, and tells Anderson to let everyone know. Anderson says Rhodes is about to be a dad and should be the most important thing in his life. Anderson brings up a story about Dusty Rhodes wrestling for 30 minutes and then flying home to see his kids. Anderson says Shaq dominated his sport for 19 years, and Cargill will be dominant as well. Anderson says he has seen something the last two weeks that he thinks will be good, and brings out Red Velvet. Velvet takes a microphone and says she is fed up with getting attacked and sick of watching Brandi getting disrespected by Cargill. She says everyone knows Rhodes will never lay a hand on Cargill, but she will. She says she is Red Velvet, and she is going to stir Cargill’s bitch-ass up. Schiavone says the ball is now in Shaq and Cargill’s court.

—

Next week, Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford will have their wedding at Beach Break. A video plays of them talking about the wedding and cordially inviting everyone to attend. Miro says he will be there, and he is bringing Charles the Butler with him.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Adam Page vs. Ryan Nemeth

Nemeth back Page into the ropes, but they break. They lock up and Page applies a wrist-lock. Nemeth turns it into a hammer-lock, but Page gets free and drops him with a shoulder tackle. Page kicks Nemeth in the face and chops him in the corner. Nemeth counters with chops of his own, but Page drops him with a right hand. Page beats Nemeth down and tosses him to the apron. Page clotheslines Nemeth to the floor and takes him out with a dive. Page gets Nemeth back into the ring and charges, but Nemeth dodges and delivers a dropkick. Nemeth goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Matt Hardy makes his way to ringside as Nemeth keeps control. Nemeth delivers knee strikes and drops Page with a neck-breaker. Nemeth goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Nemeth sends Page to the corner, but Page counters with a few clotheslines. Page delivers a spine-buster and clotheslines Nemeth in the corner. Page delivers a sliding lariat and goes for the cover, but Nemeth kicks out. Page delivers chops, but Nemeth comes back with a DDT. Nemeth goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Nemeth goes for a suplex, but Page lands in his feet and drops Nemeth with a discus clothesline. Page drops Nemeth to the mat and delivers the Buckshot Lariat for the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Page

-After the match, Tony Schiavone gets in the ring with Page and Hardy. Hardy says he came out to be in Page’s corner and to let him know that he supports him. Hardy says he has been concerned about Page, because he seems lost and conflicted. Hardy says he knows how much love Page had for Omega and The Bucks. Hardy says he knows the Dark Order has been trying to recruit Page, but he doesn’t want anything from him. Hardy says Page has been dressing alone, but he has a huge dressing room and he can use it whenever he wants with no strings attached.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Dax Harwood (w/Cash Wheeler and Tully Blanchard) vs. Jungle Boy (w/Luchasaurus); Blanchard and Wheeler will be handcuffed to Luchasaurus at ringside

They lock up and Harwood backs Jungle Boy into the corner. They break and Harwood applies a side headlock. Jungle Boy comes back and drops Harwood to the mat. Harwood drops Jungle Boy with a side-headlock take down, and then drops him with a shoulder tackle. Harwood goes back to the side headlock and delivers another shoulder tackle. Jungle Boy comes back with a dropkick and goes for an ankle lock, but Harwood makes it to the ropes. Harwood delivers a shot to the midsection and sends Jungle Boy to the corner. Harwood delivers an uppercut and follows with a chop. Jungle Boy comes back with chops of his own, but Harwood sends him to the corner. Harwood charges, but Jungle Boy moves and Harwood goes shoulder-first into the rung post. Jungle Boy works over Harwood’s shoulder, but Harwood comes back with an uppercut. Jungle Boy comes back with a back drop, and then clotheslines Harwood to the floor. Jungle Boy comes out, but Harwood slams him into the barricade. Luchasaurus gets to his feet, but Blanchard and Wheeler pull him back down as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jungle Boy delivers a jaw-breaker. Jungle Boy delivers an elbow shot, but Harwood sends him into the corner. Jungle Boy delivers another elbow, and then drops Harwood with another shot. Jungle Boy goes up top, but Harwood cuts him off. Harwood drops Jungle Boy with a suplex and goes for the cover, but Jungle Boy kicks out. Harwood delivers a few shots, but Jungle Boy fires up and comes back with some of his own. Jungle Boy delivers a superkick and takes Harwood down. Jungle Boy goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Harwood drops Jungle Boy with a Liger Bomb and goes for the cover, but Jungle Boy kicks out. Harwood goes for a Full Nelson, but his arm gives out. Jungle Boy delivers a Backstabber and follows with a series of German suplexes. Harwood delivers a shot, but Jungle Boy comes back with a clothesline. They dodge shots from each other and Harwood connects with a DDT. Harwood goes for the cover, but Jungle Boy kicks out. They go up top, but Jungle Boy comes off with a cross-body. They exchange roll-ups for two counts and then Jungle Boy locks in the Snare Trap and Harwood taps out.

Winner: Jungle Boy

-After the match, Blanchard and Wheeler throw powder in Luchasaurus’ face and lay him out on the floor. FTR and Blanchard triple-team Jungle Boy in the ring and lay him out. They drop Luchasaurus to the mat as well, and then handcuff him to the ropes. They cut the horns off of Luchasaurus’ mask, but Marko Stunt, SCU, and Top Flight rush the ring to make the save before FTR can cut Jungle Boy’s hair.

—

Team Taz responds to Sting and Darby Allin. Taz says Ricky Starks and Brian Cage are ready to destroy them at Revolution. Team Taz trash the merchandise table because they have Allin’s gear, but not theirs, and beat down the guys working the stand. Taz says Starks and Cage are going to beat their asses in the Street Fight.

—

Match #5 – Singles Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (w/Reba) vs. Shanna

They lock up and Baker applies a wrist-lock. Shanna turns it into one of her own, but Baker counters back and drops Shanna. Shanna turns it into another wrist-lock, but Baker gets to her feet and counters back. SHanna turns it around and drops Baker with a drop toe hold. Baker comes back and backs SHanna into the corner. Baker delivers a right hand and goes for a chin-lock. Shanna comes back with a few arm drags and follows with an enzuigiri. Shanna goes for a dropkick, but Reba pulls Baker out of the way. Baker attacks Shanna on the floor and slams her into the barricade. Baker backs Shanna into the ring apron and drops her with a Slingblade on the floor. Baker rolls back into the ring to break the count as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Shanna is in control and drops Baker to the mat a few times. Shanna delivers a clothesline and goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out. Baker comes back with a kick and a neck-breaker. Baker gets a crucifix pin for two, and then kicks Shanna in the face. Baker delivers another neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Shanna kicks out. Baker puts on her glove and goes for the Lockjaw, but Shanna rolls her up for two. Shanna delivers a Stunner and connects with a basement dropkick. Reba gets on the apron to distract Shanna, and Baker comes back and locks in the Lockjaw and Shanna taps.

Winner: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

-After the match, Baker delivers the Curbstomp and locks in the Lockjaw on Shanna again. Thunder Rosa runs out and makes the save. Rosa and Baker will go one-on-one at Beach Break.

—

MJF looks for Guevara backstage. He finds him and says he did not tell Wardlow to get involved last week. Guevara doesn’t believe him and asks MJF if he thinks he is an idiot. Guevara says MJF has everyone fooled except him. Guevara says he sees exactly what MJF is up to. MJF asks him if he is sure he wants to play it this way, and Guevara says he is not playing.

—

Next week at Beach Break:

-Tag Team Battle Royal to determine the number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The Young Bucks will be in the match, and if they win they get to choose their opponents for Revolution.

-Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford get married.

-Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Thunder Rosa

-Six-Man Tag Team Match: Jon Moxley, PAC, and Rey Fenix vs. Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers

Coming Soon: The AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament. The first announced match for the tournament is Riho vs. Serena Deeb.

—

The Good Brothers and The Young Bucks are backstage for an interview. They seem to get along fine, but Kenny Omega and Don Callis walk in and cause an argument to ensue.

—

Match #6 – Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, John Silver, and Stu Grayson) vs. The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

Uno and Anderson start the match and Uno takes control. Uno slams Anderson to the mat and tags in Silver. Silver tells Anderson to tag in Gallows, and he does. Gallows mocks Silver’s height, but Silver delivers a few shots. Silver knocks Anderson to the mat after Nick kicks Silver in the back. Gallows takes Silver down and tags in Matt. Matt goes for a superkick, but Reynolds tags in. Reynolds takes Matt down, but Matt comes back as Nick tags in. The Bucks double team Reynolds and knock Uno to the floor. Anderson tags in, but tags in Gallows right after, and The Brothers and The Bucks knock Dark Order to the floor and work over Reynolds in the ring. Matt tags in, but Reynolds fights back. Anderson trips Reynolds up, and Uno does the same to Matt. Grayson tags in, and he takes Matt down. Grayson dropkicks Gallows to the floor and slams Anderson to the mat after he tagged in. Grayson connects with a frog splash and goes for the cover, but Anderson kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Silver and Nick are the legal men. Nick delivers an elbow, but Silver comes back with a shot. Silver takes out Anderson, Gallows, and Matt on the floor and then drops Nick with a suplex in the ring. Silver goes for the cover, but Nick kicks out. Uno tags in and drops Nick with a neck-breaker. Uno goes for the senton, but Nick moves and tags in Matt. Matt double suplexes Uno and Grayson and then drops Silver and Reynolds with a double clothesline. Silver and Reynolds come back and drop Matt to the mat, and then Grayson and Uno drop him with Fatality. Uno goes for the cover, but Gallows and Anderson break it up. Nick delivers superkicks to Uno and Grayson and drops Dark Order with a dive on the floor. Silver, Reynolds, and Uno get power bombed on the apron, and then The Brothers and The Bucks lay Grayson out with a quadruple superkick. Matt goes for the cover, but Uno breaks it up. Uno gets dropped with the Magic Killer and Grayson gets dropped with the Meltzer Driver and Matt gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Good Brothers and The Young Bucks

-After the match, Matt says they have been inserted into the Battle Royal next week and if they win, they can choose anybody for their opponents at Revolution as he looks at The Good Brothers. The Bucks and The Brothers “too sweet” as Rey Fenix runs out. Fenix drops The Bucks and The Brothers go after Fenix as Kenny Omega runs out. Jon Moxley runs out and lays out Omega with a Paradigm Shift. Moxley and Fenix stand tall as the show comes to a close.