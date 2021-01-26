WWE Raw ratings and viewership for this week

Monday’s live Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE RAW, featuring the final build for Sunday’s pay-per-view with Alexa Bliss vs. RAW Women’s & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka in the main event, drew an average of 1.820 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down from last week’s 1.855 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.904 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.991 million), the second hour drew 1.838 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.875 million) and the final hour drew 1.716 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.697 million).

RAW ranked #23 for the night in viewership on cable, up from last week’s #34 spot, and behind Rachel Maddow Show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, Last Word, The Five, Reidout, All In, The Ingraham Angle, 11th Hour, Beat, Deadline: White House, Special Report, Lead, Erin Burnett Outfront, Anderson Cooper 360, Cuomo Prime Time, CNN Newsroom at 2pm, CNN Newsroom at 3pm, Situation Room at 5pm, CNN Newsroom at 1pm, Situation Room at 6pm, and FOX News Primetime.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.52, down from last week’s #3 ranked 0.60. Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.984 million, ranking #16 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.27 rating in the key demo.

This is the second week where RAW had no football competition, and because of that the show took home the #1 spot in the key demo, but viewership was still low considering the lack of sports and cable news competition. This week’s RAW viewership was down 1.9% from last week, but down 13% in the 18-49 rating. This week’s viewership was down 24% from the same week in 2020.

The Bachelor on ABC drew an average of 5.245 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 6.410 million viewers on CBS, Ellen’s Game of Games drew 3.384 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 7.208 million viewers on FOX and CW’s All American Stories drew 818,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2021 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 4 Episode: 2.128 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Legends Night episode)

January 11 Episode: 1.819 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode:

2020 Total: 97.744 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode