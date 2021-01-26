Roderick McMahon III Passes Away

Roderick “Rod” McMahon III passed away at the age of 77 last Wednesday, January 20. Rod was the only sibling to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

The cause of death for Rod is unknown at this time, according to F4Wonline.com. You can read his Legacy.com obituary at this link.

Rod was not involved in the pro wrestling business like his younger brother, their father, and their grandfather, but he attended some WWE events at times, including the WWE Hall of Fame.

Rod was a member of the United States Air Force and was stationed in Germany, where he met his wife, Janice. The couple founded North American Metals Inc. in 1987, and ran the steel, custom forging and special metals distribution company out of Houston, TX.

McMahon is survived by he and Vince’s mother, Victoria, his wife Janice and their two sons, in addition to grandchildren, and Vince and Linda McMahon’s children Stephanie McMahon and Shane McMahon, and their families.