First official trailer for “Young Rock” on NBC, The Rock comments

As seen below, former WWE Champion The Rock has released the first official trailer for the new “Young Rock” comedy series from NBC.

The series will premiere on Tuesday, February 16 at 8pm ET, and will run for thirty minutes each week.

Rock tweeted on today’s trailer release and wrote, “Our 1st official trailer for @NBC’s #YoungRock. Humbly shaking my head at the wild Forrest Gump-ish life I’ve lived. And man the lessons I learned along the way from loved ones who now walk in the clouds. Look forward to making ya laugh & maybe a little bit more. FEB 16th!”

Young Rock will chronicle the formative years of “The Rock” Dwayne Johnson, and The Great One himself will appear in each episode.

NBC gave the series a straight-to-series order in January of last year. Filming on Young Rock began back in November in Queensland, Australia, at locations in and around Brisbane and South East Queensland. The show is coming from Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan and co-executive producer Jeff Chiang, who wrote the pilot episode together. Khan and Chiang are executive producing Young Rock, along with Rock, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Jennifer Carreras and former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz of Seven Bucks Productions. Daina Reid will direct various episodes, while Jeffrey Walker will serve as co-executive producer.

Stay tuned for more on Young Rock. You can see the trailer below, along with Rock’s full tweet: