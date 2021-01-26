Elias and Mustafa Ali confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble

Elias and Mustafa Ali are now official for the WWE Royal Rumble.

Elias noted during RAW Talk that he will be entering the Men’s Rumble Match. Jaxson Ryker indicated that he also may be a participant, but that was not confirmed.

Ali confirmed his Rumble Match spot during Monday’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of RAW. After Xavier Woods picked up a singles win over Slapjack, RETRIBUTION attacked Woods to continue their feud with The New Day. Ali then delivered another warning to Kofi Kingston, who is still out of action with a jaw injury. Ali announced that Kofi will not be cleared in time for Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and then declared his spot for the Men’s Rumble Match.

There are now 12 open spots for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Ali and Elias join Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, Sheamus, John Morrison, and WWE Hall of Famer Edge as confirmed entrants.

The 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place on January 31 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. Below is the current card:

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka (c)

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, Sheamus, John Morrison, Edge, Elias, Mustafa Ali, 12 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina Snuka, 18 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37