Chris Jericho comments on Jim Cornette saying they are no longer friends

Chris Jericho took to Twitter this week to address recent comments made by Jim Cornette and his podcast co-host Brian List.

A recent episode saw Cornette end his friendship with Jericho for supporting former President Donald Trump.

“You are a filthy human being for supporting a filthy disgusting pig. And that’s why you get my f–k you. We are no longer friends and will never be friends again,” Cornette said over Jericho donating $40,000 to Trump’s re-election campaign.

Jericho responded via Twitter on Monday and wished the best of luck to Cornette and Last.

He wrote, “I’ve been told @TheJimCornette & his sidekick @greatbrianlast continue to brutally bury me for everything I do & say. My response to that is this….have at it! You’re entitled to ur opinions & Im honored to provide content that helps u pay your bills. Best of luck to both of u!”

You can see Jericho’s full tweet below, along with a clip of Cornette discussing Jericho on his podcast:

(H/T to WrestlingInc)