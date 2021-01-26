1/26/21 AEW Dark Results
Excalibur, Ricky Starks, and Taz are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.
—
1. Miro (w/Charles Taylor, Kip Sabian, and Penelope Ford) defeated Fuego Del Sol
2. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) (w/Marko Stunt) defeated Aaron Solow and Lee Johnson
3. SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) defeated Terrell Hughes and Terrence Hughes
—
Anthony Ogogo joins the commentary team.
—
4. The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny) defeated KC Navarro and M’Badu
5. Rey Fenix defeated Baron Black
6. Shanna defeated KiLynn King
7. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (w/Reba) defeated Brooke Havok
8. Abadon defeated Vertvixen
—
“Pretty” Peter Avalon hosts his Walk-off against Lee Johnson. Avalon takes on Lee Johnson, and the judges are Aubrey Edwards, Brandi Rhodes, and Jerry Lynn. All three judges give Lee a score of nine, while Edwards and Rhodes give Avalon a nine, but Lynn gives him a six after a replay shows that Avalon stumbled during his walk. After the Walk-off, Cezar Bononi attacks Johnson.
—
9. Santana and Ortiz defeated Mike Verna and Ryzin
10. Tay Conti (w/Anna Jay and -1) defeated Davienne
—
-1 joins the commentary team.
11. 10 (w/5) defeated Ray Jaz
12. Red Velvet defeated Madi Wrenkowski
13. Danny Limelight defeated Sean Maluta
14. Ivelisse (w/Diamante) defeated Jazmin Allure
15. Powerhouse Hobbs (w/Hook) defeated Jake St. Patrick