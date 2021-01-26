1/26/21 AEW Dark Results

Excalibur, Ricky Starks, and Taz are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

1. Miro (w/Charles Taylor, Kip Sabian, and Penelope Ford) defeated Fuego Del Sol

2. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) (w/Marko Stunt) defeated Aaron Solow and Lee Johnson

3. SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) defeated Terrell Hughes and Terrence Hughes

—

Anthony Ogogo joins the commentary team.

—

4. The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny) defeated KC Navarro and M’Badu

5. Rey Fenix defeated Baron Black

6. Shanna defeated KiLynn King

7. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (w/Reba) defeated Brooke Havok

8. Abadon defeated Vertvixen

—

“Pretty” Peter Avalon hosts his Walk-off against Lee Johnson. Avalon takes on Lee Johnson, and the judges are Aubrey Edwards, Brandi Rhodes, and Jerry Lynn. All three judges give Lee a score of nine, while Edwards and Rhodes give Avalon a nine, but Lynn gives him a six after a replay shows that Avalon stumbled during his walk. After the Walk-off, Cezar Bononi attacks Johnson.

—

9. Santana and Ortiz defeated Mike Verna and Ryzin

10. Tay Conti (w/Anna Jay and -1) defeated Davienne

—

-1 joins the commentary team.

11. 10 (w/5) defeated Ray Jaz

12. Red Velvet defeated Madi Wrenkowski

13. Danny Limelight defeated Sean Maluta

14. Ivelisse (w/Diamante) defeated Jazmin Allure

15. Powerhouse Hobbs (w/Hook) defeated Jake St. Patrick