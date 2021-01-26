1/26/21 AEW Dark Results

Jan 26, 2021 - by Michael Riba

Excalibur, Ricky Starks, and Taz are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

1. Miro (w/Charles Taylor, Kip Sabian, and Penelope Ford) defeated Fuego Del Sol

2. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) (w/Marko Stunt) defeated Aaron Solow and Lee Johnson

3. SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) defeated Terrell Hughes and Terrence Hughes

Anthony Ogogo joins the commentary team.

4. The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny) defeated KC Navarro and M’Badu

5. Rey Fenix defeated Baron Black

6. Shanna defeated KiLynn King

7. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (w/Reba) defeated Brooke Havok

8. Abadon defeated Vertvixen

“Pretty” Peter Avalon hosts his Walk-off against Lee Johnson. Avalon takes on Lee Johnson, and the judges are Aubrey Edwards, Brandi Rhodes, and Jerry Lynn. All three judges give Lee a score of nine, while Edwards and Rhodes give Avalon a nine, but Lynn gives him a six after a replay shows that Avalon stumbled during his walk. After the Walk-off, Cezar Bononi attacks Johnson.

9. Santana and Ortiz defeated Mike Verna and Ryzin

10. Tay Conti (w/Anna Jay and -1) defeated Davienne

-1 joins the commentary team.

11. 10 (w/5) defeated Ray Jaz

12. Red Velvet defeated Madi Wrenkowski

13. Danny Limelight defeated Sean Maluta

14. Ivelisse (w/Diamante) defeated Jazmin Allure

15. Powerhouse Hobbs (w/Hook) defeated Jake St. Patrick

