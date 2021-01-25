WWE Backstage to announce certain spots for men’s and women’s Rumble matches

There will be big Royal Rumble Match reveals during Saturday’s special edition of WWE Backstage on FS1.

FOX has announced that the #30 entrant for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match will be revealed during Saturday’s show. The #1 and #2 entrants for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match will also be announced.

As noted, WWE Backstage on FS1 will return this Saturday night at 8pm ET, for one night only as a Royal Rumble preview. A replay will air later that night at midnight, and another replay will air at 5pm ET on Royal Rumble Sunday, as a lead-in to the Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show. The show will be hosted by Renee Paquette (Renee Young), Paige, and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

There are currently 15 open spots for the 30-Man Rumble Match. Confirmed participants as of this writing are Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, Sheamus, and John Morrison.

There are 18 open spots for the 30-Woman Rumble Match as of this writing. The confirmed entrants are Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Tamina Snuka.

WWE Backstage aired from November 2019 through mid-March of this year after production was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. FOX Sports then announced in June that the show was no longer airing. A special post-SmackDown edition of the show was scheduled to air back on October 23, but it was nixed at the last minute and replaced with an airing of Talking Smack. Saturday’s show will be the first Backstage episode to air since last year.

Stay tuned for more on the Royal Rumble and Saturday’s special edition of WWE Backstage. Below is a new promo for the show: