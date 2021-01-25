Triple H asked about a possible Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match

During a recent interview Triple H was asked on a possible match between Roman Reigns and The Rock:

“I’ve known The Rock since the beginning of his career. As much he loves making movies, going on to become one of the most successful actors. He is maybe the biggest star in the world and certainly in Hollywood. But there is nothing like stepping into a WWE ring. The adrenaline rush. I guarantee you The Rock never made a movie and had goosebumps all over his body. If The Rock can make it happen, he looks in shape, I am sure he would love to do it. If his schedule permits. He works hard. The only person that works more than The Rock is Vince McMahon. If there is a will and a way, he will make it happen and WWE will do everything. If fans want to see it, we will make it happen. But it really comes down to does The Rock want to it and does he have the time to do it.”